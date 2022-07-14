SCV native one of 32 men on ‘The Bachelorette’

First published in the July 9 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Moreno family recently hosted its annual Mickey Moreno Softball Tournament, so-named for the longtime youth and Glendale Community College baseball coach who died in 2019 of kidney disease. Moreno spent more than 25 years coaching the sport in his hometown, including at his alma mater, Hoover High School, and for more than a decade ran the Glendale Toys for Tots travel baseball tournament. The Moreno family formed the memorial softball tournament to carry on Mickey Moreno’s legacy and keep his memory alive for his extensive family and those he mentored. More than 100 players participated in the event, held at Scholl Canyon Baseball Fields on Sunday, June 26, and the family raised $600 in donations for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
Comments / 3