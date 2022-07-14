ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCV native one of 32 men on ‘The Bachelorette’

By Michael Picarella
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Santa Claritans might’ve recognized a familiar face from the ABC TV show “The Bachelorette” on Monday: Local native Tino Franco is one of the 32 men vying for the love of either Gabby Windey or Rachel Recchia — the two bachelorettes in the show, now in its 19th...

Summer Music, Movies, Matinees and More

In the Santa Clarita Valley, there are many ways to make summer magic with family and friends. Backyard pool parties, barbecues, camping excursions, theme park days and trips to the beach. There is also a vast array of summer entertainment to enjoy in the SCV and “over the hill.” After...
