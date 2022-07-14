Nashville Predators sign goalie Kevin Lankinen to one-year contract

Goaltender Kevin Lankinen signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

Lankinen, 27, posted an 8-15-6 record with a 3.50 goals-against average and .891 save percentage in 32 games (29 starts) last season with the Chicago Blackhawks.

He owns a 25-29-11 mark with two shutouts, a 3.23 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage in 69 career games (66 starts) with the Blackhawks.

–Field Level Media

