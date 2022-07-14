Kiernan Shipka And Nico Hiraga To Star In New Line and Picturestart’s ‘Sweethearts’, ‘Dollface’ Creator Jordan Weiss Directing

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Kiernan Shipka and Nico Hiraga are set to star New Line and Picturestart’s Sweethearts with Dollface creator Jordan Weiss on board to direct. The film will be produced by Picturestart for New Line Cinema and is currently in production. Weiss also co-wrote the script with Dan Brier. Caleb Hearon, Tramell Tillman and Christine Taylor are also part of the ensemble.

The film tells the hilarious and all-too familiar story of two college freshmen who decided to stick with their high school sweethearts and now have to pull a “Turkey Dump” and break up with them over “Drunksgiving” – the one chaotic night before Thanksgiving in their hometown that puts their codependent friendship to the test.

Erik Feig and Jessica Switch are producing and Julia Hammer, Samie Kim Falvey, and Shayne Fiske Goldner are executive producing on behalf of Picturestart. Brier will also executive produce.

Best known for her roles on Mad Men and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Shipka is currently in production on Wildflower , an independent film from Limelight and eOne where she stars alongside Jean Smart, Alexandra Daddario, and Charlie Plummer. Shipka recently wrapped production on HBO’s upcoming limited series White House Plumbers as part of an all-star ensemble including Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Domnhall Gleason, Lena Headey and Ike Barinholtz.

Hiraga is best known for the 2021 critical darling Booksmart . His other credits include Hello, Goodbye and Everything In Between, North Hollywood and HBO’s Ballers . Hiragawill next been seen in the upcoming HBO series, The Idol and the Amazon series The Power .

Taylor can be seen next in Apple’s High Desert . Tillman was most recently seen on Apple’s Severance.

Brier is currently developing a romantic comedy with Belletrist with Emma Roberts attached to star. Previously, he has written for Heathers on the Paramount Network, and created Cameron Gravies: Teen Coroner , an original series for eOne and Quibi. Brier is represented by Buchwald and Klasco Entertainment

James McGough, COO, and Christina Tajalli, SVP, Business & Legal Affairs, negotiated the deal on behalf of Picturestart under the company’s financing and distribution deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.