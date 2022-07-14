Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Voluntarily Recognizes Union To Represent Its Workers

Iwan Baan

Saying that it “recognizes the historical importance of unions” in the film industry, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has voluntarily recognized Academy Museum Workers United as the bargaining representative for 160 of its employees. The move comes after months of organizing, the filing for an NLRB recognitional election and accusations by the union that the museum’s management had engaged in “anti-union actions.”

The union’s bargaining unit, which includes those working in visitor experience, curatorial, education and theater operations, now will form a bargaining team that will negotiate a contract with the museum’s management.

“The Academy Museum respectfully recognizes Academy Museum Workers United and the efforts of members of our staff in organizing,” said Jacqueline Stewart, the museum’s incoming director and president. “We deeply appreciate the history and importance of unions, acknowledging that much of the museum’s content represents an industry built upon unions and guilds. We look forward to discussions with AMWU’s to-be-formed bargaining team to reach an agreement that serves the represented employees and advances the museum’s core mission.”

Said Viviana Santillan, a visitor-experience associate at the museum: “We are thrilled to have come to an agreement with the Academy Museum over recognition of our union, and to have 69% union support from our co-workers. Now we can move forward in building a working relationship with museum leadership and focus on having a voice over our working conditions and the creative professions to make this institution the best in our community and the world. We are thankful for the support from our union family at the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, SAG-AFTRA, California IATSE Council and Writers Guild of America West. When workers stick together, we empower each other to create the workplace we deserve.”

The AMWU is part of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which is the largest trade union of public employees in the United States.