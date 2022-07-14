‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Actor Jack Dylan Grazer Signs With UTA

Click here to read the full article.

: Actor Jack Dylan Grazer ( Shazam! franchise) has signed with UTA for representation in all areas, departing WME after about six months with the agency.

Grazer will next be seen on the film side in Focus Features’ Dreamin’ Wild alongside Zooey Deschanel and Walton Goggins. He’s also set to reprise his role as Freddy Freeman from New Line’s DC film Shazam! in its sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods , which is slated for release via Warner Bros. on December 21.

Grazer voiced the lead role of Barney in 20th Century Studios’ Ron Gone Wrong , as well as the role of Alberto in Pixar’s Luca , which earned him an Annie Awards nomination for Outstanding Achievement for Voice Acting in an Animated Feature. Previously, he starred opposite Rainn Wilson and Mena Suvari in the indie thriller Don’t Tell a Soul , which premiered virtually at the Tribeca Film Festival, and appeared in Amazon Studio’s Beautiful Boy opposite Steve Carell.

The actor is also well known for starring in New Line’s It films based on the Stephen King novel and for his lead role in We Are Who We Are , the HBO drama co-created and directed by Call Me by Your Name ‘s Luca Guadagnino. In that series, which had him starring alongside Jordan Kirstine Seamón and Chloë Sevigny, he portrayed Fraser Wilson, a 14-year-old coming of age on a military base in Chioggia, Italy. Previously, he played Young Alex in CBS’ Me, Myself and I .

Grazer is also a philanthropist who serves as an ambassador for STOMP Out Bullying, the leading anti-bullying and cyberbullying organization for kids and teens in the U.S. Additionally, he is an avid supporter of The Adderley School for the Performing Arts, having formed the Jack Dylan Scholarship which benefits two underserved students annually.