Golf

Key hole from the opening round of British Open

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v60ds_0gg3GqXF00

A look at the key hole Thursday in the first round of the British Open:

HOLE: 1

YARDAGE: 375

PAR: 4

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.974

RANK: 12

KEY FACT: Tiger Woods began the British Open with a tee shot that landed in a divot and a second shot that bounced into the Swilcan Burn. He made double bogey and went on to a 78, matching his highest start in the British Open. Rory McIlroy began his round by making a 60-foot putt on his way to a 66 to finish two shots out of the lead.

___

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

