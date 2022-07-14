ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bell Reflects on NFL Career, Addresses 2018 Holdout Decision

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03a6ib_0gg3Go1100

The running back said, ‘It’s time for me to move on with my next chapter of life & I’m super excited about it.’

Le’Veon Bell announced on Tuesday that he will not be playing football in 2022 , but an Instagram post a day later seemed to hint that retirement may be on the horizon as well, as he wrote he’s “excited for the next chapter.”

The post, which had a lengthy caption, included a photo of him wrapping his hand for boxing training. Bell told reporters Tuesday that he wants to focus his upcoming fight with Adrian Peterson, saying it is not a “one-off fight.”

Bell was one of the league’s top running backs, becoming an All-Pro twice in his five seasons with the Steelers from 2013-17. But come ’18, Bell sat out for the full campaign due to a contract dispute, which he addressed in his Instagram post Wednesday.

“Obviously, I (we, whoever) wish things would’ve played out differently in 2018, like if I legit had a time machine to go back to 2018, that would be soo litttt,” he wrote. “For soo many reasons but I don’t … all I can do, all WE can do is keep moving forward with life… & life has taught me a lot of valuable lessons & formed me into the person i am today.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

Bell went on to sign a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets in 2019, but his career never matched his Pittsburgh era. He split the ’20 and ’21 seasons with two teams each season, signing with the Chiefs after being released by the Jets in October ’20, and appearing in eight games for the Ravens and Buccaneers in ’21.

“I had moments in the last 6-7 years or so where it felt as if I was on top of the world, I could do no wrong, & I loved every minute of it…it’s also been moments where I felt alone, betrayed, disrespected, or used…it definitely didn’t make me feel the best but I never blinked…i’ve managed to embrace ALL of it, and use it as motivation to prove TO MYSELF I’m gonna be the BEST as I shift my focus solely to my new sport, boxing!”

Bell is slated to square off against free agent Peterson in an exhibition match on July 30 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. He said he “couldn’t be more thankful” for how his football career allowed him to build relationships and provide for his family, but he reiterated that “it’s not about the money for me, it’s about proving to MYSELF & showing the world that I’m not done yet.

“I appreciate everyone who decides to support my journey, y’all the reason I keep goin! I appreciate everyone who doesn’t, I use it as fuel & motivation but regardless it’s time for me to move on with my next chapter of life & I’m super excited about it.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more Pittsburgh Steelers coverage, go to All Steelers .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tony Romo Predicts Steelers Starting Quarterback: Fans React

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles heading into the 2022 NFL season. As it stands right now, former Pro Bowler Mitch Trubisky holds the No. 1 spot on the depth chart over No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett and returning backup Mason Rudolph. But with training camp and preseason still ahead, that could easily change before Week 1.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Peterson
Yardbarker

Former Steelers RB Le’veon Bell Has Major Regrets From His Decisions In The NFL

After reading Bell’s post. It’s clear that he has some regrets from some of the poor decisions he made in the NFL. Bell alludes to wishing he had a “time machine to go back to 2018.” During 2018, Bell decided to opt-out of his contract with the Steelers in hopes of getting a larger paycheck elsewhere. Pittsburgh wanted Bell to play the 2018 season under the franchise tag, while Bell wanted a long-term extension.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Bell Reflects#Nfl Career#Jets
ESPN

Joe DiMaggios hitting streak of 56 games ends.

1924  Jesse Haines of the St. Louis Cardinals pitched a 5-0 no-hitter against the Boston Braves. 1925  Tris Speaker is the 5th player to reach 3,000 hits. 1936  Carl Hubbells 24-game winning streak over two years began as he beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 on five hits.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Longtime NBA Guard Jason Terry Joining Jazz Staff, per Report

Former NBA champion and 19-year veteran Jason Terry is joining the staff of new Jazz coach Will Hardy, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Saturday. Terry, who was also on Utah’s list of candidates during its coaching search, will serve as an assistant under Hardy entering this season. The move effectively ends the 44-year-old’s head coaching stint with the Nuggets’ NBA G League affiliate, Grand Rapids Gold, less than a year after his arrival last August. Terry led the Gold to a 17–15 record in the 2021–22 season but fell short of securing a playoff berth.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Bobby Wagner ‘at Peace’ With End of Seahawks Tenure

As Bobby Wagner gears up for his first season outside of Seattle, the Rams linebacker recently opened up about the sudden end of his tenure with the Seahawks. The 32-year-old joined his hometown team in the spring roughly a month after his release from the club where he spent his first 10 NFL seasons. At the time, Wagner’s comments on the situation suggested a possible falling out with the Seahawks after he claimed he was not informed of his release prior to the news going public before later saying both parties could’ve had a “simple conversation” about their future together.
SEATTLE, WA
Sports Illustrated

Tom Brady Clarifies His Plans With Fox for 2022 NFL Season

As Tom Brady prepares for his 23rd NFL season, he’s made one thing clear: His focus is on football, not the broadcasting booth. Brady has already reached an agreement with Fox to become the network’s lead analyst once he actually hangs up his cleats for good. But, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Brady said he won’t be trying to get a head start on his broadcasting duties with any potential downtime in his playing schedule.
TAMPA, FL
AllSteelers

Deep Dive Into Steelers Offensive Line

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a highly-questionable offensive line group. With additions of James Daniels and Mason Cole, the expectation is that the line will improve. The question, however, is by how much?. All Steelers Talk answers questions about the improvements with Daniels and Cole, who's the better option between Kevin...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Jessie Bates, Bengals, Lamar Jackson, Ravens, Steelers

Tyler Dragon reports that the Bengals and franchise S Jessie Bates made “zero progress” on an extension and he has “no intention” of attending training camp. Matt Verderame points out that Cincinnati offered Bates $17 million guaranteed in a potential extension. Ravens. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson...
CINCINNATI, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Le'Veon Bell Expresses Regret Over 2018 Season

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell recently announced at a promotional event for his upcoming boxing match against future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson that he would be skipping the 2022-2023 NFL season in order to focus on his new career in the boxing ring. Bell took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce this to his followers, and took time to reflect on his football career, in particular his decision to sit out of the 2018 season in pursuit of a better contract.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

83K+
Followers
36K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy