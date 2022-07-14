Bell Reflects on NFL Career, Addresses 2018 Holdout Decision

The running back said, ‘It’s time for me to move on with my next chapter of life & I’m super excited about it.’

Le’Veon Bell announced on Tuesday that he will not be playing football in 2022 , but an Instagram post a day later seemed to hint that retirement may be on the horizon as well, as he wrote he’s “excited for the next chapter.”

The post, which had a lengthy caption, included a photo of him wrapping his hand for boxing training. Bell told reporters Tuesday that he wants to focus his upcoming fight with Adrian Peterson, saying it is not a “one-off fight.”

Bell was one of the league’s top running backs, becoming an All-Pro twice in his five seasons with the Steelers from 2013-17. But come ’18, Bell sat out for the full campaign due to a contract dispute, which he addressed in his Instagram post Wednesday.

“Obviously, I (we, whoever) wish things would’ve played out differently in 2018, like if I legit had a time machine to go back to 2018, that would be soo litttt,” he wrote. “For soo many reasons but I don’t … all I can do, all WE can do is keep moving forward with life… & life has taught me a lot of valuable lessons & formed me into the person i am today.”

Bell went on to sign a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets in 2019, but his career never matched his Pittsburgh era. He split the ’20 and ’21 seasons with two teams each season, signing with the Chiefs after being released by the Jets in October ’20, and appearing in eight games for the Ravens and Buccaneers in ’21.

“I had moments in the last 6-7 years or so where it felt as if I was on top of the world, I could do no wrong, & I loved every minute of it…it’s also been moments where I felt alone, betrayed, disrespected, or used…it definitely didn’t make me feel the best but I never blinked…i’ve managed to embrace ALL of it, and use it as motivation to prove TO MYSELF I’m gonna be the BEST as I shift my focus solely to my new sport, boxing!”

Bell is slated to square off against free agent Peterson in an exhibition match on July 30 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. He said he “couldn’t be more thankful” for how his football career allowed him to build relationships and provide for his family, but he reiterated that “it’s not about the money for me, it’s about proving to MYSELF & showing the world that I’m not done yet.

“I appreciate everyone who decides to support my journey, y’all the reason I keep goin! I appreciate everyone who doesn’t, I use it as fuel & motivation but regardless it’s time for me to move on with my next chapter of life & I’m super excited about it.”

