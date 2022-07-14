Pels Take Shot at Lakers Over Awkward LeBron, Russ Moment

New Orleans’s social media team used one fan’s tweet as an opportunity to put L.A. on blast.

If there’s one thing the Pelicans ’ social media team seems to enjoy, it’s having a good laugh at the expense of the Lakers .

A tweet from user and apparent Lakers fan @thewhistle0 caught the club’s attention Thursday after the account criticized the Pels for having a picture of Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Naji Marshall and Jose Alvarado sitting together as their header image.

“@PelicansNBA profile pic is a selfie of their players (laughing emoji) take notes,” the user wrote along with a picture of L.A.’s header image which features a shot of the club’s 17 championship banners.

Less than two hours later, the Pelicans decided to clap back at the user by subtly referencing LeBron James and Russell Westbrook’s awkward appearance at the Lakers’ Summer League opener on July 8 . James and Westbrook, both of whom have been at the center of the Kyrie Irving trade rumors as of late, notably sat on opposing ends of the court and did not interact with each other during the game. James has reportedly pushed for the team to acquire his former teammate Irving, a move that would almost definitely involve shipping out Westbrook.

“yes our players enjoy sitting next to each other rather than on opposite ends of the court,” the Pelicans tweeted.

In a world where internet trolls often go unnoticed, the Pelicans made sure to let one Twitter user know they received their message while once again poking fun at a team they will be forever linked to due to the blockbuster Anthony Davis deal in 2019. New Orleans also not-so-subtly trolled L.A. ahead of May’s draft lottery as it waited to see where the 2022 pick they landed in the trade would fall.

Considering the Pelicans seem to have no problem making jokes about their Western Conference foe, NBA fans thinking of taking any Lakers-related shots at the organization on social media may want to consider re-thinking their life choices before pressing send.

