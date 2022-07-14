Police: Massapequa Park mother was driving drunk with 8-year-old son inside car

Police say they arrested a Massapequa Park woman for allegedly driving drunk with her young child in the car in Wantagh on Thursday.

They say officers pulled over 46-year-old Valerie Decker on Wantagh Avenue and Merrick Road while she drove with her 8-year-old in the car.

When police were called, Decker allegedly hit a parked car that had a 50-year-old woman inside a short distance away near the Maplewood School. It happened around 3:30 p.m. while a summer camp was in session.

Decker allegedly hit the car while she attempted to parallel park.

When police arrived, authorities say she attempted to leave the scene of the accident but stopped a few blocks away.

Decker faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child, among other charges.

She was arraigned in Hempstead and no injuries were reported.

Police say Decker's 8-year-old son was released into the custody of family members.