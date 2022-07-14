ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Scream 6: Following Neve Campbell’s exit, who is set to star?

By Amanda Whiting
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zlKb8_0gg3Gf4U00

Neve Campbell dropped out of the latest new Scream sequel over a pay dispute earlier this year.

The actor has played lead character Sidney Prescott in all five previous entries of the hit horror franchise, most recently in this year’s Scream.

Campbell’s exit, which earned support from her original co-stars, creates a hole at the centre of the series that Sidney has filled since the first Scream movie was released in 1996.

Gale Weathers, the fan-favourite news reporter played by Courteney Cox in the original film, is the only member of the 1996 cast so far confirmed to return for Scream 6.

On Thursday (14 July), it was announced that actors Samara Weaving (

) and Tony Revolori (Spiderman: No Way Home) would both be joining the new film, which is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who also directed the successful fifth instalment.

Previous casting additions to the forthcoming slasher film include Hayden Panettiere, whose character Kirby hasn’t been seen since Scream 4, as well as Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega, whose characters all survived the most recent film.

Weaving and Revolori will be joined by another series newcomer, My Best Friend’s Wedding star Dermot Mulroney.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry at White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.The pop superstar informed fans of the nuptials which occurred over the weekend in a new post on her website, On The JLo.Lopez wrote: “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”The pair then read their vows in front of “the best witnesses you could ever imagine” wearing “a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet”.The marriage ceremony...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez shows off wedding dress for marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married at a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas, the singer announced.“Bennifer” shared intimate clips of their outfits on JLo’s newsletter, On The JLo.This video shows Lopez wearing one of two dresses from her big day, which she said was “from an old movie.”“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez said.The couple were previously engaged in 2002, but called their wedding off in 2004, before rekindling their relationship in 2021.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck and changes her nameRyan Reynolds sends touching message to fan after open-heart surgeryStudents launch rocket 16,000ft into air in bid to reach space with reusable rocket
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion

The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Gillett
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
Samara Weaving
Person
Tony Revolori
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Hayden Panettiere
Person
Dermot Mulroney
Person
Jasmin Savoy Brown
The Independent

Emily Ratajkowski reportedly divorcing Sebastian Bear-McClard amid cheating claims

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard are reportedly set to divorce amid cheating claims.A source told Page Six on Friday that film producer Bear-McClard, 41, is a “serial cheater”.“Yeah, he cheated. He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog,” the source said. To add further fuel to the rumours, model Ratajkowski has been seen in recent days without her wedding ring. The pair married in February 2018 after going public with their romance only two weeks prior.They share a one-year-old son, Sylvester.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘Shut up or get out’: Hoyle throws Scottish MPs out of Commons for independence protestFive dogs honoured with prestigious awards for service to the publicEscaped goat leads Indiana officers on unusual chase
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
The Independent

Lady Gaga reflects on being ‘so sad’ and fearing she would ‘never be on stage again’ ahead of world tour

Lady Gaga has said she is grateful for being given love and support to help “overcome my nightmare” after feeling she would never perform again.The singer and actor said she had been helped by “trust, truth, bravery, talent and dedication” ahead of her upcoming world tour.Gaga is about to embark on The Chromatica Ball world tour taking place from July to September.She tweeted: “There was a time I thought I’d never be on stage again. I was so sad I couldn’t even dream anything but a painful nightmare.“I’ve overcome my nightmare with love, support, trust, truth, bravery, talent and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fans react as Jennifer Lopez changes her name to Jennifer Affleck: ‘Why aren’t we calling her J LoAf’

Jennifer Lopez is no more, after the singer legally changed her name to Jennifer Affleck. The singer-actor married Ben Affleck on Sunday (17 July), in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas.Lopez wore two white gowns for the occasion. Meanwhile, Affleck changed into a white tuxedo jacket (that he already had in his closet) in the men’s bathrooms before the ceremony. A legal document, obtained and shared by Buzzfeed reporter David Mack, shows that Lopez has legally changed her name to Jennifer Affleck.This was confirmed in Lopez’s “On the JLo” newsletter that was sent out on Sunday (17 July), in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scream#Wedding#Film Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Usher says Justin Bieber is ‘doing great’ following Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Rapper Usher has revealed that Justin Bieber is “doing great” after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome last month.In June, Bieber announced he has been experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face as a result of the rare virus.In an interview with Extra, Usher shared that he and Bieber recently “managed to hang out” while on vacation and disclosed that the singer is “doing great”.Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a rare neurological disorder, characterised by a rash that occurs around the ear, face, or mouth and paralysis of the facial nerve.The syndrome is caused by the varicella-zoster...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Anya Taylor-Joy ‘secretly marries’ musician boyfriend

Anya Taylor-Joy has reportedly married her partner of one year Malcom McRae.The Queen’s Gambit star and her musician beau have largely avoided the spotlight, but sources have now claimed that the couple have tied the knot. The pair, who are currently in Sydney where Taylor-Joy is filming Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, apparently exchanged vows in the US before heading to Australia, according to Page Six.While the 26-year-old has been photographed sporting an emerald and diamond ring on her wedding finger, recent pictures of her in Sydney reveal that she now also has a matching diamond wishbone...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

David Hasselhoff’s 70th birthday party turns into ‘amazing’ Baywatch reunion

David Hasselhoff celebrated his 70th birthday with several of his Baywatch co-stars.The actor reached the milestone age on Sunday (17 July), and held a party at a restaurant and bar in Calabasas, California.Hasselhoff played Mitch Buchannon in the series from its start in 1989 to the penultimate season, which aired in 2000. During that time, he appeared in two Baywatch films: Baywatch the Movie: Forbidden Paradise (1995) and Baywatch: White Thunder at Glacier Bay (1998).He reprised the role of Mitch for another film, Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding, in 2003.Co-stars Kelly Packard Privet and David Chokachi were in attendance at Hasselhoff’s...
CALABASAS, CA
The Independent

The Independent

749K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy