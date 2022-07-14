Volunteers set to help advocate for abused, neglected children

Calling on new court volunteers to keep hope as they investigate cases and make recommendations, a juvenile court judge Thursday swore in 10 advocates for abused and neglected children.

“Although you'll hear sad things and happy things, in the end we're a court of hope… hoping that families can address those issues that caused the [child] removal with hope that they can be reunified… so we can have one more productive member of our community,” Judge Denise Navarre Cubbon of Lucas County Juvenile Court said.

“.... We do [deal with] a lot of things that are sad,” she said. “And we do see a lot of scary things. But we see resilience. We see loving parents, we see grandparents that are stepping up to help the family see caseworkers that lose sleep over a case. And we see friends from the neighborhood who come and want to help.”

A class of 11 volunteers had just finished a six-week, three-hours a week training course taught by court staff. They included area entrepreneurs, attorneys, and business executives.

Ten of the volunteers were sworn in in-person by Judge Navarre Cubbon as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for the Lucas County Juvenile Court. One volunteer was absent and was expected to be sworn in via Zoom later, event organizers said.

The judge also told them they are prepared for their new role and that feeling nervous about beginning in that new capacity is alright.

“So you know you will be stressed, right? And you will be nervous. And you should be nervous because you're going to be making a really important recommendation to the court… everybody in the courtroom is nervous when we start really getting into the nitty gritty, because we all want to do what's right and what's best for the family and the children,” she said.

Mark Liber of Sylvania Township, one of the volunteers, said he feels he is prepared for the special advocacy.

That's because along with what he learned during the training, he is experienced in “being able to deal with lots of craziness and being able to come up with a good solution,” the 62-year-old business owner said.

Judy Leb, director of the Lucas County CASA program, said the program trains adult volunteers aged 21 and older from “all walks of life” to be the voice for abused and neglected children in the Lucas County Juvenile Court.

They investigate cases and bring the facts to the judges so that the latter can make good informed decisions in the best interests of child victims, she said.

Ms. Leb said “a large part” of the role of a CASA volunteer is to interview the abused and neglected children as well as each of the parents, medical personnel, teachers, other school personnel, and anyone who has regular contact with the children.

Two or three CASA classes are offered annually.

The training is “extremely” interactive and includes interviews with pretend children, Ms. Leb said.

The group goes through a number of sample cases, each time determining who they're going to interview and what question they are going to ask, based on the information they got in the previous interview, she said.

Then, they write down their recommendations for court orders before they meet as a large group and compare the information and recommendations that each group came up with, the program director said.

Sabrina Weaver of Ottawa Hills, a self-employed former Owens Corning executive, said she was happy to volunteer for the program.

“I'm very passionate about helping others and having a positive impact in my community, and I saw CASA as a way to do that, to really help our foster children in the area,” Ms. Weaver said.

Said Ms. Weaver when asked how she sees her new role: "So we are calling out to everyone who is interacting with the children from their caregivers, to their school providers to medical providers to find out what's going on and what would be the best placement for a child given the situation that they're going through … at their homes due to different reasons of neglect or abuse.”

“And so we are really looking to find out where the safest placement for those children would be — whether it is back with their original family or in a foster situation, or other,” she said.

The county CASA volunteer program was created in 1980.

It represents “the first of its kind in Ohio and one of only a handful of programs in existence across the United States” and comes “from the recognition that abused and neglected children need focused advocacy in juvenile court proceedings from the onset of the case until a safe and permanent resolution is reached,” according to the program’s website.

The Ohio Revised Code stipulates that a qualified guardian must be appointed for every abused and neglected child brought into the protection of the juvenile court to act in a lawsuit on behalf of the child. That guardian can be a CASA volunteer advocate or a paid attorney.

The next CASA class starts in January. The deadline to apply is Dec. 19, according to Ms. Leb. To apply, go to www.casakids.net .