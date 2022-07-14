ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Free gas cap testing and replacement offered to reduce ozone pollution

By The Blade
 2 days ago

To reduce ozone pollution, the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments has scheduled several events to provide free gas cap testing and replacement caps as needed.

The events will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following:

  • July 19 at Perrysburg High School, 13385 Roachton Rd.
  • July 21 at Westgate Village, 3450 Central Ave.
  • July 28 at the Woodland Mall in Bowling Green

Drivers may arrive at the TMACOG testing site where staff will conduct a quick compression test to make sure the cap is sealed. If it is leaking, a replacement cap will be given on the spot.

According to TMACOG, a broken or missing gas cap can reduce fuel efficiency by up to 2 percent and can cost up to two full tanks of gas each year. Older vehicles are more likely to have a poorly sealed cap, but any vehicle could be leaking.

