This Week in the City: Learn About Our Tax Assessor

 2 days ago

This episode of “This Week in the City” highlights the office of the...

Franklin County Free Press

Property Tax/Rent Rebate Application Deadline Extended

The deadline for senior citizens and Pennsylvanians with disabilities to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2021 has been extended to Dec. 31. The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 annually for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Jake Wells

New tax rebate will give you hundreds of dollars more

Photo of dollar bills in handPhoto by Jinyun (Unsplash) It is very possible that you'll be getting more money than originally expected. The state of Indiana has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
INDIANA STATE
Kiplinger

Taxes on I Bonds in 9 Common Situations

As investors seek to insulate their portfolio from rising inflation and the bumpy stock market, many are turning to Series I savings bonds (I bonds). Right now, I bonds are paying an interest rate of 9.62%. But don't just focus on the investment return. I bonds also have important tax advantages for owners. Interest earned on I bonds is exempt from state and local taxation, but owners can also defer federal income tax on the accrued interest for up to 30 years.
INCOME TAX
GOBankingRates

What Is the Maximum Taxable Income for Social Security for 2023?

As a worker, there’s a limit on the amount of your earnings that are taxed by Social Security. This is known as maximum taxable earnings, which shifts on a yearly basis in line with changes in the national average wage index. For 2022, that amount is $147,000, but the Social Security Administration (SSA) has suggested several provisions that could modify that amount in 2023.
INCOME TAX
FOXBusiness

IRS tax return backlog swells to 21M as Americans await refunds

The IRS still needs to process more than 21 million paper tax returns, delaying refunds for many Americans as the agency struggles to work through the backlog, a government watchdog said this week. National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins said in a recent report that the agency still needs to process...
INCOME TAX
GOBankingRates

What Is the Social Security Tax Limit for 2022?

Typically, when considering U.S. taxes, the higher your salary, the more taxes you’ll be expected to pay. That’s because the tax rate, called your tax bracket, increases as your income rises. Each dollar earned within a particular bracket is taxed at the relative rate. But one notable exception to this rule relates to payroll taxes used to fund Social Security’s Old Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance (OASDI) program.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

How to Use Your Estate Plan to Save on Taxes While You’re Still Alive!

First, upstream basis is not about fishing! It is about using your estate plan to reduce capital gains or income tax. While estate taxes only affect the wealthiest of the wealthy, with the runup in stock prices and real estate values, capital gains taxes can be a real issue for many people. One possible solution involves using a tool called an upstream power of appointment trust.
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

Don’t Be Tricked Into Voluntarily Paying Higher Taxes on Your IRA

When you first decided to contribute to an IRA or an employer-sponsored retirement account, it probably seemed like a great deal – at least at the time. After all, you received an upfront tax deduction on the amount you contributed, and you were able to defer paying taxes on any growth in the account. It was a seeming “win-win.”
INCOME TAX
Vogue

No, We Should Absolutely Not Be Increasing Taxes For Child-Free People

Call me a killjoy, but I’d rather get subsidised childcare than a telegram from the Queen. I suppose, in a real pinch, you might be able to use a telegram from the Queen to wipe up after your baby’s milky leakings. But only really once. Unless it comes printed on a flannel. And even then, you still need to be able to afford laundry detergent, heating and water rates in order to get full use out of it.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

