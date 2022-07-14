This Week in the City: Learn About Our Tax Assessor

Call me a killjoy, but I’d rather get subsidised childcare than a telegram from the Queen. I suppose, in a real pinch, you might be able to use a telegram from the Queen to wipe up after your baby’s milky leakings. But only really once. Unless it comes printed on a flannel. And even then, you still need to be able to afford laundry detergent, heating and water rates in order to get full use out of it.

