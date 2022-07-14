ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
52 School Buses — a Mile in Length — Traveled to Ted Cruz's Home Carrying Items from School Shooting Victims

By Amanda Taylor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mile-long convoy of empty school buses drove through Texas on Thursday, on a mission to get to Sen. Ted Cruz's home. Each empty seat of this mobile art installation by Change The Ref founder Manuel Oliver represents over four thousand other victims of school shootings from the past three years...

Lepine Lepine
2d ago

last check a deranged person did the shooting. the school cops did nothing. a locked door wasn't locked and the police didn't engage the shooter. maybe blame the bad guy and the protections in place were not implemented. just because a mentally disturbed person killed with a firearm is not the story. he could have killed with the stolen truck also. and arrest all of the cops that didn't go in that classroom to stop the shooter

Reply(323)
841
RazzleDazzle
2d ago

God Bless the families of all of the victims 🙏🏽 Schools are suppose to be safe havens, not battlefields. Mental health issues are serious but it has become a crutch for criminals. it's amazing that none of these mentally challenged people ever shoot up First National Bank or a Wells Fargo truck... they purposely target unarmed, innocent children, they know exactly what they are doing. Punishment for the shooters should come swiftly... no Mental evaluation is needed....You live by the sword, you die by the sword

Reply(110)
591
Danielle Pentecost
2d ago

Hey Ted Cruz didn’t kill those kids. Actually why did the cops take so long & where did the kid get the money to buy the guns?

Reply(138)
595
