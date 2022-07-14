ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Testimony reveals what happened before 2 Pocatello police officers were shot

By Linda Larsen
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The man charged with shooting two Pocatello police officers will be heading to trial.

Todd Brewer appeared in a Bannock County courtroom in a wheelchair Thursday morning.

The hearing was to determine if there was enough evidence for a trial. Three witnesses testified along with the playing of the 911 call from the evening of May 5th.

Brewer's girlfriend testified Brewer was drinking heavily and taking a lot of pills before officers arrived. She said he was upset with her because she had a headache and was trying to stay away from him.

As things escalated, she said Brewer grabbed his handgun. She said she convinced him to give her the gun and she hid it. She said she was afraid he was going to kill her and she hid it.

A few hours later, he reportedly grabbed a AR 15. Her son called 911 and ran to his room

The woman said Brewer went outside and she locked the door behind him. As she was speaking with 911 dispatchers, she heard police yell 'put your gun down,' and then lots of gunfire.

Two officers and Brewer were injured in the shootout.

Brewer is facing charges of aggravated assault and assaulting police officers.

His next hearing is in district court. it has not been scheduled yet.

Police search for missing juvenile

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating runaway juvenile Merrick Cottrell. The post Police search for missing juvenile appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State Journal

Local police: Missing boy found safe

Cylar has been located and is safe. The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for missing juvenile Cylar Pasley, a 9-year-old male. Cylar has autism and was last seen at approximately 5:15 p.m. in the area of 1st Street between Woodruff Avenue and Hitt Road. Cylar has blond hair,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Fatality crash by American Falls

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday at approximately 7:40 a.m., eastbound Interstate 86 at milepost 39, near American Falls, in Power County. According to police, 24-year-old male, from Redmond, Utah, was driving a 2006 Cadillac CTS when it left the...
Idaho State Journal

Driver in critical condition after suspected alcohol-related crash that left car overturned in local canal and sheriff's deputy injured

Just after 7:30 pm last night, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to 113th S. near Pinehurst Dr. for a vehicle that had overturned and landed in a canal. The vehicle had been called in by witnesses as a possible intoxicated driver just prior to it leaving the roadway and overturning into a canal full of water. Several witnesses and arriving Deputies were able to get in...
Idaho State Journal

Local man injured when semi crashes on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot

Idaho State Police are investigating an injury crash that occurred on Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 11:09 p.m. on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 98 near Blackfoot in Bingham County. A 70-year old male, from Rigby, Idaho was driving a 2021 Kenworth Semi southbound when he left the lane of travel and rolled the semi. The driver was wearing his seat belt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The off ramp at milepost 98 was blocked for approximately an hour. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
BLACKFOOT, ID
