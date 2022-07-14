Testimony reveals what happened before 2 Pocatello police officers were shot

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The man charged with shooting two Pocatello police officers will be heading to trial.

Todd Brewer appeared in a Bannock County courtroom in a wheelchair Thursday morning.

The hearing was to determine if there was enough evidence for a trial. Three witnesses testified along with the playing of the 911 call from the evening of May 5th.

Brewer's girlfriend testified Brewer was drinking heavily and taking a lot of pills before officers arrived. She said he was upset with her because she had a headache and was trying to stay away from him.

As things escalated, she said Brewer grabbed his handgun. She said she convinced him to give her the gun and she hid it. She said she was afraid he was going to kill her and she hid it.

A few hours later, he reportedly grabbed a AR 15. Her son called 911 and ran to his room

The woman said Brewer went outside and she locked the door behind him. As she was speaking with 911 dispatchers, she heard police yell 'put your gun down,' and then lots of gunfire.

Two officers and Brewer were injured in the shootout.

Brewer is facing charges of aggravated assault and assaulting police officers.

His next hearing is in district court. it has not been scheduled yet.