ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

‘Denmark Vesey Bicentenary’ honors liberator’s life, legacy

By Kevon Dupree
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24T32a_0gg3Dxox00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several prominent dignitaries from across the world are gathering at the Gaillard Center, starting Thursday evening, for the Denmark Vesey Bicentenary to commemorate Vesey’s 1822 plot to free the enslaved people of Charleston.

Lowcountry cultural institutions are celebrating the life and legacy of Denmark Vesey.

“This event,” Mother Emanuel Church historian Lee Bennett Jr. said, “is the kick-off event for three days of cultural conversations and performance marking the bicentenary of Denmark Vesey’s planned slave insurrection of 1822.”

The event is a partnership between the International African American Museum, Mother Emanuel Church and the Gaillard Center. Each institution says it is important to acknowledge Vesey’s bravery.

“To have that have happened 200 years ago today here in this very city,” Lissa Frenkel, president and CEO of the Charleston Gaillard Center, said, “it feels extraordinarily meaningful for our community to engage with that story and with this national hero.”

Organizers say this event is significant because for many years, there have been several misrepresentations about what Vesey stood for.

“I think this gives us an opportunity to have a discussion to dispel some of the misinformation,” Bennett said. “Growing up, we just didn’t know a lot about Denmark Vesey.”

The three-day celebration features a lineup of star studded performers meant to educate attendees about Vesey’s life through art.

“We will be featuring popular music with Anthony Hamilton on Friday,” Frenkel said. “We have a free concert with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra, Lowcountry Voices and Partly Cloudy Brass Band on Saturday. And then, we’re ending the bicentenary with a comedy performance by D.L. Hughley on Saturday evening.”

More information about the Denmark Vesey Bicentenary schedule of events can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Charleston City Paper

Civil War reenactors returning to Morris Island to remember famous battle

Civil War reenactors will return to Morris Island on July 18 to remember the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment’s three-month assault on Fort Wagner that proved 159 years ago Black men had the courage to fight against slavery. The 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry, Company I, a Civil War reenactment...
CHARLESTON, SC
Wide Open Eats

Discover Charleston’s Historic Neighborhoods With These Waterfront Restaurants

There's nothing like eating some good Charleston food while overlooking the water. Whether it's the gorgeous marshes, Atlantic Ocean, or one of the many rivers or creeks in the area, the city's waterfront dining is unmatched. Each part of Charleston has something a little different to offer in terms of waterfront dining, so here are some local Charleston restaurants on the water to help you get started.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Mural in West Ashley brings awareness to gun violence in the city

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A gun violence awareness advocate says he wants to advocate for peace through his art. Nearly 48,000 people have participated in the Moving the Lives of Kids Community Project, painting murals across the country for gun violence awareness. That mission has been brought here in Charleston to pay tribute to lives lost to guns.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Society
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
City
Denmark, SC
Daily Beast

Terrorist or Revolutionary? The Rebel Still Dividing Charleston

In 1822, Denmark Vesey was on the verge of executing a radical plan: for Black Charlestonians to revolt and rise up against the city’s white residents. He’d amassed the support of hundreds of free and enslaved people, but his plan was leaked at the last minute, thwarting an uprising that could have changed history and setting the city of Charleston on edge.
CHARLESTON, SC
thelocalpalate.com

A First Look at Vern’s Menu

A sunny corner front in Charleston’s Elliotborough neighborhood gets new life with Vern’s, scheduled to open July 14. In the former space of Italian mainstay Trattoria Lucca, the cozy, neighborhood bistro is the first restaurant from Bethany and Dano Heinze. The husband-wife duo met at McCrady’s, where they...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

12 places to catch live music around Charleston

Live music is always bumpin’ in the Holy City. To help you find the spot that fits your vibe, City Paper put together a rundown of Charleston bars, restaurants and venues that offer live music on the regular. Awendaw Green. The grounds at Awendaw Green are a home away...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D. L. Hughley
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston restaurant named among 100 best outdoor dining spots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Downtown Charleston restaurant has been named one of the best spots in the country to enjoy an al fresco dining experience. Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar landed on OpenTable’s annual list of the “100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining” that was released this week. This is the second feature for the waterfront spot which also made the list in 2019.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC Aquarium hosting ‘JAWsome’ events ahead of Shark Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Shark Week is coming up, and ahead of shark-themed programming, the South Carolina Aquarium is giving fans a face-to-face experience with the apex creatures! The South Carolina Aquarium is celebrating the peak predators of the ocean with themed exhibits and experiences for the public to enjoy. Ahead of Shark Week, the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Jack of Cups Saloon (Folly Beach) has just published its new seasonal menu

Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the third weekend in July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hamilton, Caribbean food, an anime film festival, and a weekend full of farmers’ markets! Need weekend plans? Check out this list of events happening in the next few days. Hamilton The national tour of Hamilton makes a stop in the Lowcountry! The popular performance is showing at the North Charleston Coliseum […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberator#Popular Music#Localevent#Local Life#Parade#Mother Emanuel Church
The Post and Courier

New $160M Charleston apartments to offer initial slate of units in the fall

A new $160 million multifamily development on the Charleston peninsula will offer its first units by early fall. The 379-unit Morrison Yard Apartments is nearing completion, and the initial slate of 76 one- and two-bedroom units will be ready for tenants in September. Three-bedroom units will become available later. "We...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
lifetrixcorner.com

7 Farmers’ Markets in Charleston You Can’t Miss Out On

Farmers’ markets are a great way to eat local, organic, healthy foods and support the local industry. The Carolina Lowlands are famous for their rich, fertile soils that have fed the city of Charleston from its very founding. The area’s bountiful harvest has given rise to a unique foodie culture that focuses on good food, good times and strong community bonds. The islands and farmlands around the area produce a range of delicious crops ripe for any foodie’s table.
CHARLESTON, SC
Wide Open Eats

Charleston’s Basic Kitchen Serves the Best Corn Ribs in the City

A new way to enjoy a classic barbecue side dish, corn ribs are the perfect addition to any summer meal. Made from a corn cob cut into rib-like strips, corn ribs are baked, fried, or grilled and covered in finger-licking spices and seasonings. While you can make corn ribs at home, there's one restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina, that has the best corn ribs in the city.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Masking again recommended while indoors in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Masks are now recommended to be worn indoors while in public places in the Lowcountry, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 County Check. Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg County are all considered to have a high community level, triggering the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy