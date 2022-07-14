ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Concert At Ozarks Amphitheater Postponed Due To Covid

By Megan Mueller
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMDENTON, Mo. — Ozarks Amphitheater has announced this weekend's Kansas concert with special guest 38 Special will no longer be taking place as scheduled. This announcement comes from members of Kansas and the touring party testing positive for COVID-19....

Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for 19 Missouri Counties

West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
Architectural Wonder is Considered The Best Missouri Lake Airbnb

Rated one of the best Airbnbs to stay at in Osage Beach, this unique house might be a little confusing to the naked eye. It's like it is out of the show Stranger Things from the upside down (minus the monsters and blood of course), this Airbnb at Osage Beach is one of the most unique houses I've ever seen. It looks like it's upside down and is an architectural wonder. The best part about the way this house is built is that no matter which room you are in you get some of the best views of the lake.
SEDALIA MAN FLOWN FROM SCENE OF ROLLOVER TRAFFIC CRASH

A Sedalia man had to be flown from the scene of a rollover traffic crash in Johnson County on Friday, July 15. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as eastbound vehicle, driven by 27-year-old Alejandro Salazar-Padilla traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, overturned and struck a tree.
Captain Ron's - Live Music by DJ Kyle

WHERE: Captain Ron's Bar & Grill, 82 Aloha Lane, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079. Join us for live music at Captain Ron's by DJ Kyle. Beachfront fun at Lake of the Ozarks for all ages! Captain Ron’s offers that and so much more. With live entertainment, volleyball area and beach for the whole family. Don’t miss out on making the trip to this Lake legend!
UPDATE: EMS crews used rescue tools to remove occupants from tour bus that crashed in mid-Missouri

UPDATE: Ambulances from four mid-Missouri counties traveled to Eugene overnight to assist Cole County EMS crews in responding to that tour bus crash on Highway 54. While there were no serious injuries, the response was declared as a “major incident” due to 28 people on the bus. Rescue tools had to be used to remove the occupants from the heavily-damaged bus.
Hobby Lobby At Lake Of The Ozarks: Here's When It Opens

Hobby Lobby will be the anchor-store in the newest shopping center at Lake of the Ozarks, Osage Commons in Osage Beach. But when can the crafters of the Lake go visit the one-stop shop for all things art supplies and decorations?. Hobby Lobby confirmed this week the grand opening is...
Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement at Lake of the Ozarks found a car at the bottom of the lake while searching for a missing person. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Brian Byrd, a local defense attorney. Byrd was last...
Rock Crushing Equipment Flips Out Of Truck On Highway 242

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A gravel truck had a hard morning when the rock crushing equipment it was hauling flipped on Highway 242. Lake Ozark Police Department Chief Gary Launderville says the truck was attempting to make a turn off of Old 54 onto westbound Hwy 242 when the equipment appeared to have flipped off of the truck, onto one side and struck a traffic light control box.
Southern Boone School District places superintendent on leave

ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ) The Southern Boone School District has placed its superintendent on leave. In a letter sent out to families and students, the school district announced that Superintendent Chris Felmlee was placed on leave Thursday. The school district didn't provide a reason why Felmlee was placed on leave or when he might return to the position.
