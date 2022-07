PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Audrey Thompson and Kari Caplinger were the first graduates of the Wood County Family Treatment Court. “I’m really gratfeul for this chance I never thought that I would be here. A year ago today I never dreamed I would be here,” Mother Kari Caplinger said. “I’m just grateful that I was able to go through this program and get all this support from the family treatment court and get him back,” Mother Audrey Thompson said.

WOOD COUNTY, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO