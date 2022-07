Tide 100.9's on-site coverage of the 2022 SEC Media Days is brought to you by Academy Sports and Cardiology Consultants. Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle was part of a handful of players that decided to return to The Capstone for their senior season. Last year, the Crimson Tide fell short of winning another national championship so Battle wanted to come back and try to win another national championship for the university. Battle also pointed out that he wanted to come back to graduate and get his diploma.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO