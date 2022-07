A group of veterinarians seeking to build the state’s largest feedlot for cattle is now proposing an even larger facility in a new location in Dundy County. The Nebraska Examiner reports that Blackshirt Feeders, headed by Eric Behlke, a Canadian veterinarian who grew up in Benkelman, is now eyeing a location north of Haigler, Nebraska, near the Colorado border. The proposed feedlot would eventually feed 150,000 head of cattle at a time, which is 50,000 head larger than planned at a feedlot site 23 miles north of Benkelman that was approved by the county for Blackshirt Feeders in June.

