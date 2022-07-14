ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

Michigan State Police seize gun, marijuana, paraphernalia, $15K in traffic stop

By Dane Kelly
WILX-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in South Haven resulted in an arrest and the seizure of marijuana paraphernalia and thousands of dollars...

Kramerplayer1
1d ago

the gun and the half pound did you in dumbkid. all the rest is legal. if you would have transported the allowable amount and left gun home you'd be free. now your going bye bye

