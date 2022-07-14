Fatal single-vehicle accident on I-20

Oxford, AL – As reported yesterday, Oxford Fire Department responded to a fatality with multiple agencies involved. As a continuation of the investigation the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released that a single-vehicle crash at approximately 2:26 p.m. Thursday, July 14, has claimed the life of a Fort Myers, Fla., man. Quino Moise, 30, was fatally injured when the 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway striking a ditch and a tree before overturning. Moise was pronounced deceased at the scene which occurred on Interstate 20 near the 193 mile marker, approximately five miles east of Oxford, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
A truck driver was killed Thursday in a rollover crash on I-20 in Calhoun County. Alabama State Troopers have identified that victim as Quino Moise, age 30, from Fort Myers, Florida. The crash happened just before 2:30pm, five miles east of Oxford. Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal says that Moise was driving a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer which left the road, hitting a ditch and a tree before overturning. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Birmingham Police Department say they are currently investigating a homicide that happened on July 16. Police say that around 5:00 p.m., officers went to the 200 block of 52nd Street North, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a home. The victim died on the scene.
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Alabama Highway 9 in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – the wreck took place around 2:55pm, and involved a 1998 Chevrolet being driven by a male resident of Tupelo, Mississippi and a 2022 Ford driven by a female resident of Gaylesville. The driver of the Chevy escaped injury; but the driver of the Ford was transported to an area hospital for treatment after that vehicle overturned in the crash.
Oxford, AL – The Oxford Fire department shared that Oxford, Al Fire Department, Heflin Fire Department, Oxford Health Systems Paramedics, and ALEA are working a fatality wreck at the 192 mm. Traffic is backed up and down to one lane. Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:31 p.m. Thursday, July 14, has caused a lane closure. The right lane on Interstate 20 eastbound near the 192 mile marker, in Calhoun County is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a 30-year-old Florida man Thursday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Quino Moise died when the tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and hit a tree before overturning. Moise was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in Pinson early Friday morning. The call came in just after 4 a.m. from Hickory Lane and Self Rd. No word yet on whether there were any occupants in the home at the time of the fire. No word on injuries.
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A high speed chase in Sylacauga Saturday ended with the suspect crashing after being caught. According to authorities the chase started at 7:50 p.m. and ended in the 500 block of South Broadway Ave. when the suspect crashed into the car port of someone’s house.
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A fatal crash on I-20 in Calhoun County is causing major delays Thursday afternoon. According to Oxford Fire Department, the crash happened just past Exit 191 on I-20 EB. In addition to Oxford Fire, Heflin Fire and ALEA are also responding. I-20 EB is...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:57 a.m. on July 16, Birmingham Fire and Rescue was dispatched to 900 Golden Crest Circle on report of an apartment fire. According to BFR Battalion Chief Tyler Seehusen, heavy fire could be seen from four apartments upon their arrival to the scene. Eight apartments...
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a minor accidentally shot into two homes. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy’s home on Wyeth Mountain Road Thursday after a bullet hole was found. The Sheriff’s Office said the reserve deputy made the discovery shortly after arriving home. After further investigation, deputies discovered a bullet had gone through the home’s exterior wall, through a teen’s bedroom and headboard, embedding itself into the wall behind the headboard.
ODENVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Odenville Police Department, a 12-year-old girl was accidentally shot Friday afternoon. The Odenville Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a residence on Love Joy Terrance road off Highway 411. Someone called 911 to report on a 911 call that a 12-year-old female had been accidentally shot in the stomach. Once […]
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman who has not been seen since Thursday morning. Quindalene Jean Osayanren, 67, was last seen in the 100 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue Southwest just after 9:30 a.m. She was wearing a red shirt, black pants and shoes with a braided wig. She is described as being 5’6″ and weighing 140 pounds.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said they are investigating after a teenager was shot on July 15, 2022. Officers said a 17-year-old male was shot in the upper torso. He was taken to UAB Hospital and has life-threatening injuries, according to Birmingham Police. Officers believe the teenager, who does...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 41-year-old Sylacauga woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Birmingham overnight. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the woman was traveling east on US Hwy 280 when she was involved in a crash at the intersection of Grandview Parkway. The coroner’s...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 41-year-old woman died following a car wreck on Highway 280 Wednesday night according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The victim was driving east on Hwy 280 around 12 a.m. when she became involved in a wreck with another car at the intersection of Grandview Parkway.
A single-vehicle accident occurred around 11:50am Thursday on Alabama Highway 9 in Cedar Bluff near the Deaton Animal Hospital. Reports indicated that the vehicle left the roadway – and wound up in a wooded area. Fortunately no one was hurt in the mishap. That wreck remains under investigation.
A woman was killed, and another person injured in an overnight crash on U.S. 280. The fatality victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of her death. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said she was 41 and lived in Sylacauga. The wreck happened at 11:54 p.m. Wednesday on...
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Homewood Police Department say a man has been arrested after a hostage situation on July 15. Police say they were called after a woman yelled for help from a staircase at the Park at Buckingham apartment complex. Police say the woman asked for help from someone passing by, but was pulled back into the apartment against her will.
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Breaking news out of Homewood as seven apartment units destroyed in an early morning fire. Several residents are now left without a home. “An early morning fire has affected nearly 20 people in 10 units of the Valora community in #Homewood this morning. We’re there to meet their immediate needs and help residents navigate their next steps. We’re glad everyone is safe.” #endhomefires.
Comments / 0