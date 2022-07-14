ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Osceola by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-14 15:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Okeechobee, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Okeechobee; St. Lucie The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central St. Lucie County in east central Florida Northeastern Okeechobee County in east central Florida * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fort Drum, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Basinger, Fort Drum, Four Seasons Estates, Whispering Pines and Country Hills Estates. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lake FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following county, Lake. * WHEN...Until 930 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 806 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Eustis, Paisley, Emeralda, Lisbon, Pittman, Mid Florida Lakes, Umatilla, Lake Dorr, Altoona, Sellers Lake, Alexander Springs, Lake Yale, Astor Park and Astor. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LAKE COUNTY, FL

