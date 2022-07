LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple people were injured after an early morning crash on Monday in Lake County around 2:30 a.m. It happened on I-80 just east of Calumet Ave. After investigating, police say a 2014 Cadillac SUV attempted to pass and merge in front of semi as it was entering a restricted lane. Police say the Cadillac hit an attenuator head-on before going airborne and hitting the semi as it passed. They say the driver of the vehicle was a 25-year-old woman from Illinois. The woman was ejected while a person in the passenger side was trapped inside the vehicle. Two passengers in the rear were able to escape the vehicle.

LAKE COUNTY, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO