Kenny Mayne talks Hey Mayne podcast, career highlights with Afternoon Drive on The Fan

Black Information Network Vice President of News Operations, Tanita Myers, has died at the age of 49. "Tanita was a passionate leader, a champion of women in journalism, and one of the driving forces behind the Black Information Network," BIN President, Tony Coles said in a statement. "We are a better organization because of her dedication to our mission, and we are better humans because of her love, her humor, and her spirit. While she took great pride in her work, it was her friends and family who brought her the most joy. Tanita’s smile always got a bit brighter when she spoke about her mom and her son Brandon."

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO