Click here to read the full article. Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, died at the age of 73 on July 14. Her cause of death has not been revealed. In the 1980s and early 1990s, she loomed larger than life over the New York City social scene as the duo was a major power couple at the time. Donald and Ivanka Trump had three children together, Donald Jr., 44, Ivanka, 40, and Eric, 38, and they were the ones who confirmed the news of her passing in a statement. The Trump family message began, “It is with deep sadness that...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO