Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' Enters Billboard Chart For First Time
The fourth season of Stranger Things has done wonders for the careers of Kate Bush and Metallica. While Bush's 1985 song "Running Up That Hill" played a major role throughout the season, the metal icons had their own moment in the finale when their 1986 hit "Master of Puppets" soundtracked a pivotal scene. The sync allowed younger fans to discover Metallica's music for the first time, and as a result the song has entered Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the first time since its release 36 years ago, landing at No. 40.
[Warning: minor spoilers] Fan favorite Eddie Munson plays "Master of Puppets" in the Upside Down during the Season 4 finale, and Metallica couldn't have been happier about the way their song was used. “It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show,” the band wrote in a statement.
The resurgence of "Running Up That Hill" was also remarkable. In addition to breaking three Guinness World Records thanks to the sync, Bush also has earned at least $2.3 million in streaming royalties alone since the season premiere less than two months ago.
