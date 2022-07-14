Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' Enters Billboard Chart For First Time

Photo: Hulton Archive

The fourth season of Stranger Things has done wonders for the careers of Kate Bush and Metallica. While Bush's 1985 song "Running Up That Hill" played a major role throughout the season, the metal icons had their own moment in the finale when their 1986 hit "Master of Puppets" soundtracked a pivotal scene. The sync allowed younger fans to discover Metallica's music for the first time, and as a result the song has entered Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the first time since its release 36 years ago, landing at No. 40.

[Warning: minor spoilers] Fan favorite Eddie Munson plays "Master of Puppets" in the Upside Down during the Season 4 finale, and Metallica couldn't have been happier about the way their song was used. “It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show,” the band wrote in a statement.

The resurgence of "Running Up That Hill" was also remarkable. In addition to breaking three Guinness World Records thanks to the sync, Bush also has earned at least $2.3 million in streaming royalties alone since the season premiere less than two months ago.