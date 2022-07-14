ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Gettysburg unemployment lowest in Pennsylvania; here are all the others

By Seth Kaplan
abc27.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Economists have never before seen ultra-low unemployment coincide with a recession. To be clear: No one is sure yet if America is in a recession, despite increasing signs that might be the case. But what’s certain is that unemployment remains low nationally — and particularly low in...

www.abc27.com

abc27.com

Polyclinic Medical Center in Harrisburg to be sold

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate hospital complex could soon have a new owner, as well as a whole new use. The owners of Polyclinic Hospital, located in Penn Center in Harrisburg, confirmed to abc27 that they are looking to sell it. Biz News Pa. was the first to report this.
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Wolf signs bill giving tax cuts to Pennsylvania military members

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU)— Representative Jack Rader (R) announced that Governor Wolf signed a law that would provide an estate tax exemption for military members in Pennsylvania on July 14. The new law, sponsored by Rader, provides an exemption from the state “Inheritance Tax” for property transferred from a military member who died as a result […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania could be free of Avian Flu soon

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania could be declared free of a highly contagious strain of flu soon. As of Friday, July 15, the last control area in Lancaster County has been lifted. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

New Pennsylvania child care tax credit offers families financial relief

Pennsylvania parents and guardians will be able to recoup up to 30% of their child care expenses when filing their tax returns beginning in 2023. As part of a new child care tax credit, families who claim one child dependent on their taxes can receive up to $3,000. Those claiming two or more dependents can receive up to $6,000.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania marijuana law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a law that authorizes certain financial institutions to work with legitimate cannabis-related businesses, primarily medical marijuana operators. House Bill 331 allows an authorized financial institution to provide services for legitimate cannabis-related businesses and their business associates. The bill also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

What is the Pennsylvania motto?

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania state motto “Virtue, liberty, and independence” appears across the commonwealth. The Pennsylvania motto can be seen on the state flag, coat of arms, and the state quarter. Pennsylvania’s coat of arms is called “one of the most familiar” of the state’s emblems, featuring...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Hershey Company to build new facility in Derry Township

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company announced on Thursday, July 15 plans to build a new facility located in Derry Township, Dauphin County. According to Senior Communications Director Allison Kleinfelter, the company is currently in the concept phases of the project and is still working through internal and external approvals, and is building the facility to expand manufacturing capacity and capabilities.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Endangered Species in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission

(WHTM) – Twenty-three species are considered an endangered species in Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, you can help endangered and threatened species and declining wildlife populations recover through a variety of actions, ranging from learning more about them and making habitat improvements to reporting sightings and participating in surveys.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pennbets.com

Bill Would Broaden Truck Stop VGT Possibilities In Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Legislature’s budget session wrapped up last week with no evident changes affecting the state’s gaming industry, but a York County lawmaker is aiming for a type of expansion in the fall. A bill introduced Wednesday by Republican Rep. Seth Grove would remove a requirement that truck...
YORK COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Grove Calls On PA State Department To Fulfill Constitutional Amendment Publication Requirements

HARRISBURG – With the November general election fast approaching, York County Rep. Seth Grove, who chairs the House State Government Committee, called on the Department of State to complete publication requirements for several constitutional amendments approved by the General Assembly. State laws dictate that proposed amendments must be advertised in two publications in each county no more than three months from the next general election. Under the timeline, the five proposed amendments included in the recently approved Senate Bill 106 and the amendment in House Bill 14 must be published by Aug. 8. To encourage the department to meet the timeline, Grove sent Acting Secretary Leigh Chapman a letter which can be read by CLICKING THIS LINK. Grove asked for an update on the department’s progress in preparing publication statements, text of the questions electors would see on the ballot, the dates the statements will be published, or dates they have been published, among other questions. In the letter, Grove said, “In light of the department missing the deadline to publish the ballot questions proposed in House Bill 963 of last session pertaining to child sex abuse, I believe it is important we, as legislators, make sure these issues don’t happen again.”
YORK COUNTY, PA
6abc Action News

Pa. Department of State sues Berks, 2 other counties over counting mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania's elections agency sued three Republican-controlled county governments on Tuesday, seeking to force their election boards to report primary results that include ballots with undated exterior envelopes - the subject of several other lawsuits. The Department of State sued Lancaster, Berks and Fayette counties in Commonwealth Court,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Community Progress Council

York County’s Community Progress Council works with low- and moderate-income people to empower them. The goal is to achieve self-sufficiency and live independent of public supports. A way to reach families? – through the children. Join the outreach by becoming a teacher or staff member of the Progress Council. Learn more about what’s required, the benefits, and the difference you’ll make.
YORK COUNTY, PA
102.5 WDVE

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh is the most supernatural city in Pennsylvania, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Pittsburgh was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Keystone State with 238 reported total sightings, including 17...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

New Pennsylvania Laws Will Head Off Nutrient Runoff

Pennsylvania farmers and other fertilizer users have new tools to control runoff thanks to recently enacted legislation. The state budget, which Gov. Tom Wolf signed July 8, creates a $220 million Clean Streams Fund. Of that, $154 million will support the new Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program. And on Monday, Wolf...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

