CORINTH, NY (WRGB) — Two people face criminal charges, accused of abandoning a dog by tying to a tree in a wooded area last week. Thursday, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office arrested Noah N. Center, 24, and Ashleigh L. Allen, 22, both of Locust Ridge Drive in Corinth. It is alleged the pair tied their year-old heeler mix, Quade, to a tree in a wooded area off Route 9 in Corinth, for at least two days. The dog was located by a concerned neighbor who had heard barking in the woods.

CORINTH, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO