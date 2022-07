SEVENTEEN have unveiled the first music video teaser for their upcoming single, ‘World’. In the teaser, the 13-piece group are seen alighting from their vehicles in the middle of a desert plagued by a sandstorm, with what appears to be an abandoned gas station being the only sign of life around. They then gather below a sign that reads “Welcome to the World”, with a blank in the middle of the phrase yet to be filled in.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO