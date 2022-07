TONIGHT: It was a beautiful day across the board for the Ohio Valley. Just in time for the end of the week. The sunshine was around from start and will stay that way for the finish. A few patchy clouds started to bubble up for the afternoon, but just provided some eye candy to look at. Hopefully you were able to grill out some burger and hang by the pool for the second half of the day, since the sunshine has been rather prevalent with warm air in place. Daytime highs were back in the mid-80s with muggy levels on the comfortable side. Tonight, clouds will start to increase ahead of a weakening system that could provide a few spotty pockets of rain in the forecast on Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 60s.

