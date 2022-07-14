ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free meals for kids at El Roble

Through July 22, anyone under the age of 18 looking for a free meal can stop...

Boyle Heights Beat

Free backpacks, school supplies and groceries to be handed out Saturday in Boyle Heights

Backpacks, school supplies and groceries will be handed out a free, outdoors distribution event Saturday, July 16, in Boyle Heights. Saturday’s event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the USC Health Sciences Campus, on Parking Lot 1701, near the corner of Zonal and State St. A total of 3,000 free backpacks full of school supplies will be available for LA County students three-years-old and older, from kindergarten through college. In addition, 500 bags of groceries will also be available for local families.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
claremont-courier.com

Event Calendar (July 15 – 24, 2022)

Today is the deadline to donate new, unused school backpacks to the Children’s Foundation of America, a Claremont-based nonprofit that provides educational support and supplies to local foster youth. Backpacks can be dropped off at the nonprofit’s Claremont Village offices at 201 N. Indian Hill Blvd., Suite 200 (door code:1966). To donate monetarily, visit childrensfoundationofamerica.org. For more information, call (909) 426-0773.
CLAREMONT, CA
Not all bad, not bad at all, on the Fourth

I wasn’t sure if it would be a good one. At least not at first. When I first read a few months ago that the Fourth of July parade would be at 10 in the morning, I felt something at a loss. It was bad enough, weird enough, that the parade was canceled for the last two years due to COVID. I knew it wasn’t a mistake, but I all but wished it was a mistake, or that I wasn’t reading it, that this wasn’t really happening.
CLAREMONT, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Scoops on Tap in Covina makes ice cream with craft beer and wine

COVINA, Calif. — Several years ago, Sam Howland was reading an ice cream cookbook when an interesting recipe caught his eye. The recipe was for a chocolate Guinness stout ice cream — two things Howland loved into one. Howland, who at the time was working as a craft...
COVINA, CA
point2homes.com

166 E Winnie Way, Arcadia, Los Angeles County, CA, 91006

Welcome to this exceptional property showcasing remarkable curb appeal with a striking brick exterior and verdant lawns. Within the highly sought-after Arcadia School District, this home sits on a large lot of 8,990 sq. ft. Well located and a newer build, this two story home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 3430 sq. ft. of living space. The home features an open floor plan which feels even more spacious with its high ceilings and picture windows which flood rooms with an abundance of sunlight while framing the sweeping, visually beautiful surroundings. The two story ceiling foyer leads into the formal living room offering wood beam ceilings and a gorgeous brick fireplace, adjoining the game room boasting a wet bar and wine cooler. There’s a formal dining room adjacent to the updated kitchen with quartz counters and newer appliances, a center island and a sunlit breakfast nook that invites you to relax with a cup of coffee or tea before you begin the day. The breakfast nook is open to the family room which features a fireplace and sliding doors accessing the backyard and patio. The main level bedroom and bath are perfect for the guests or in-laws. A separate laundry room and additional storage room complete the main floor. On the upper level there’s a spacious primary with an en-suite highlighting a soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower, twin vanities, and a generous size walk-in closet. Two secondary bedrooms share a full bathroom off the hallway. Additional features are engineered hardwood flooring downstairs throughout the living, dining, and family room, dual central heating and air conditioning, newer double pane windows, a tankless water heater, an attached 3 car garage with additional storage and an extra wide driveway for additional parking. The backyard is a perfect spot for alfresco dining and entertaining with its covered patio, mature privacy hedges, grassy areas, and a variety of fruit trees and a fragrant rose garden. Conveniently located near schools, a library, shopping, entertainment, restaurants, the Santa Anita Golf Course, Santa Anita Racetrack, and the Westfield Shopping Center. This beautiful estate in the heart of Arcadia will not disappoint!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Best bet SoCal events for this weekend

Looking for things to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. With no shortage of diverse activities to occupy your time, we’ll help you sift through this weekend’s festivities with a few recommendations. For more activities to do throughout the week, check out our Events Calendar for July 15–21.
LOS ANGELES, CA
claremont-courier.com

Friends’ butterfly research has local, national implications

Bright and early one recent Wednesday morning, two Friends of the Claremont Hills Wilderness Park members, Nancy Hamlett and Scott Marnoy, hiked north about a half mile into the park from Via Santa Catarina to gather data on monarch butterflies. Around 7 a.m. the duo began performing routine work near...
CLAREMONT, CA
claremont-courier.com

City provides unlikely canvas for artists

Passersby the Auto Center Drive and Indian Hill Boulevard intersection over the weekend got a glimpse of Long Beach-based artist Mer Young fulfilling the city’s utility box enhancement project. Young gave the sun warped, dull utility box on the northwest corner a fresh coat of paint, transforming it into...
CLAREMONT, CA
point2homes.com

972 Ardmore Circle, Redlands, San Bernardino County, CA, 92374

Single story unit situated on a lush greenbelt in the back of the community near the tennis courts, super private and quiet. This home features a living room with gas fireplace, a spacious kitchen, and an attached large dining area. Off the kitchen is a very private patio that leads to the two car garage. The home also has indoor washer and dryer hookups, a guest bathroom, and a private master suite with 2 closets, a main full bathroom, and a sliding glass door that leads out to the private patio. If you are not familiar with Ardmore Terrace, it is known for expansive open areas, a great pool and club house. Set an appointment for a tour today. NO water-filled furniture, NO PETS, NO SMOKING of any kind.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
claremont-courier.com

Obituary: Dr. Jerome Linne Johnson, Molly Ann Rideout Johnson

Couple lived in Claremont for 60 of their 68 years of marriage. Dr. Jerome (Joe) Linne Johnson and Molly Ann Rideout Johnson were buried together at Oak Park Cemetery in Claremont on June 27, on what would have been their 69th wedding anniversary. Dr. Johnson, who was a resident of...
CLAREMONT, CA
foxla.com

Knott's Berry Farm closes after multiple fights inside park

BUENA PARK, Calif. - Knott's Berry Farm has closed early Saturday night after multiple fights inside the park, and multiple people were injured, according to Buena Park police. Reports of incidents at the park came in just before 8 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Initial reports suggested that there was some sort of shooting incident at the park, but police have determined there was no evidence to suggest a shooting happened.
BUENA PARK, CA
kcrw.com

Go to Trader Joe’s, avoid Sprouts, for cheaper groceries in LA

Record inflation is hitting consumer pocketbooks hard, and in Southern California, basic groceries are nearly 11% more expensive than last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Los Angeles Times staff writer Hugo Martin recently visited major supermarkets across the city to find out where you can spend less.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

At least 10 RVs burned in storage facility fire in Upland

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- At least 10 RVs were damaged during a large fire at an Upland storage facility Saturday. According to authorities, the fire started around 1:15 p.m. at a facility on West Foothill Boulevard. Initially, one RV was on fire, but the flames spread to at least nine...
UPLAND, CA
Saurabh

The finest Hotel Resort Pools with Family Day Passes in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Every year, thousands of visitors rush to Los Angeles to enjoy the sunny weather and stay at some of the city's swankiest resorts for the ideal escape. This results in unavoidable crowding at beaches around Los Angeles County, which may be a buzzkill for many.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Latest COVID-19 surge catching many by surprise

Concerning new COVID-19 numbers have been fueled by a new and contagious sub-variant of the coronavirus, with officials in Los Angeles preparing to take preventative steps to keep cases down and keep hospitals from getting overwhelmed. According to state figures, LA County has 1,252 people in hospitals due to COVID-19, a spike of nearly 30 on Friday. Orange County has 281 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and Riverside County 214. COVID's comeback has caught many people off guard, with the surge getting a boost from the omicron sub-variant BA.5, the strain now responsible for almost two out of three new infections nationwide. "A lot of...
LOS ANGELES, CA

