Dallas, TX

Dallas becomes first Texas city to hold banks accountable for lending to low-income, minority neighborhoods following WFAA reports

WFAA
WFAA
 2 days ago
DALLAS — The Dallas City Council accomplished lasting change when, based on WFAA’s reporting, it recently approved Ordinance 3221. It's better known as a responsible banking ordinance, which holds banks accountable for making loans in minority neighborhoods. It's something federal law already encourages banks to do, but in practice, as we’ve...

John Galt
2d ago

this is ridiculous. basically its racism against others by giving preferential to treatment based on skin color. to people who have the least ability or willingness to pay it back. once again the responsible USA citizens will be used as wage slaves to pay for those who value tvs and phones and cars and shoes over money in the bank working for them. the housing bubble taught these people nothing.

Ceecee Sutton
2d ago

Learn DIVERSITY and move on. Color is not always a issue, it's basically your opinion. Some of us were put in a terrible demeaning situation not by choice, but the choice of higher power who does have money, land etc.... WE ALL ARE ENSLAVED DUH!! That's what wrong with this world today worrying about color when you should focus on LOVE!! Sad people in this world...

BORIEGARD
2d ago

Transparency begins when we find out any delinquent accounts, and who pays for that.

