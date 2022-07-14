Dallas becomes first Texas city to hold banks accountable for lending to low-income, minority neighborhoods following WFAA reports

Uh-oh! The CDC raised the COVID risk level for Dallas, Tarrant, and Collin counties to red! The BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants of COVID have raised the levels of infections and hospitalizations enough to cause some concern. But should you worry? Rick speaks to Tarrant County Judge Glenn Whitley, who says the situation is manageable in his county. It’s not near the levels it was at the height of the pandemic in 2021! Judge Whitley says unless you’re around high-risk people like the elderly, just use common sense. Will you return to the mask? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

TARRANT COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO