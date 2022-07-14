Mato Anomalies - Announcement Trailer

This post contains spoilers for Netflix's Resident Evil. If you're not caught up on the series yet, check out our spoiler-free Resident Evil Netflix review. Netflix's newly released Resident Evil series is an adaptation of Capcom's globally renowned video game series that gets a whole lot right. Showrunner Andrew Dabb finds a happy medium between original conceptualization and direct callbacks to the game's mechanics or intricacies, rooted in Umbrella's flagship virus strains. It's nestled between Paul W.S. Anderson's action-forward, non-canon route and Johannes Roberts' mirrored execution of survival horror scenes torn right from Capcom's first two games. Dabb's retooling as a Netflix television show may seem like an even farther swing in terms of settings, characters, and timelines — but in reality? It's the most Resident Evil-y adaptation we've seen yet.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO