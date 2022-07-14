ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Mato Anomalies - Announcement Trailer

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's your look at Mato Anomalies, an upcoming JRPG coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

How to Get the Free Fischl Skin in Genshin Impact 2.8

Genshin Impact’s Summer Fantasia event is in full swing, and along with the boat races and character stories is a chance to earn the free new Fischl skin. It’s the first alternate costume for the four-star princess of darkness, though you need to jump through some hoops and hunt down elusive items before you can claim it.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Major Changes Between Overwatch and Overwatch 2

Since Overwatch 2 was first announced, there has been plenty of speculation over what sets the sequel apart from the Overwatch we have come to know and love. Overwatch's 2 PvP is currently in Beta, undergoing new changes and brand-new updates to Heroes, Maps, and even Game Modes. There is quite a lot to keep track of, though luckily you can always find the Patch Notes log under "Options" on the Main Menu.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox Pioneer Forms Jar Of Sparks, New Studio Dedicated To AAA Action-Adventure Games

Another new AAA studio has joined the gaming scene, this one founded by Jerry Hook, one of the architects of the original Xbox who most recently worked on Halo Infinite. The new studio's mission is to "create a new generation of narrative-driven action games" with "immersive worlds." Its founding members include Paul Crocker, who served as lead narrative director on the Batman: Arkham trilogy; Greg Stone, who produced DOOM (2016), and Steve Dyck, who worked on SSX, NBA Street, and the Halo series. Hook's new venture follows his departure from 343 Industries, where he served head of design on Halo Infinite. Hook also helped launch Xbox Live and worked on Halo 4, Halo 5, and Destiny in various capacities.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hearts of Iron IV: By Blood Alone - Behind the Scenes #1

Go behind the scenes of Hearts of Iron IV: By Blood Alone and learn more about the Peace Conferences and Naval Combat systems, as well as the air rework. Join game director Peter Nicholson, UX designer Peter Johannesson, and more from the development team as they outline some of the features in the upcoming avalanche update, which will accompany the By Blood Alone expansion.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Video Game#Xbox Series X S
IGN

Stray Video Review

Stray reviewed by Tom Marks on PlayStation 5, also available on PC and PlayStation 4. Stray is a delightful adventure in a dark but endearingly hopeful cyberpunk world, and that’s thanks in no small part to the fact that you are playing as an adorable cat the whole time. Its mix of simple platforming and puzzles with item-hunting quests is balanced very well across the roughly five-hour story.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Netflix Reveals Live-Action Yu Yu Hakusho's Kurama

IGN can exclusively reveal that Netflix has announced its casting of Kurama in the upcoming live action Yu Yu Hakusho series. The beloved fox demon will be played by Japanese actor and voice artist Jun Shison. Kurama's character in the original manga and anime is one of the most popular...
COMICS
IGN

Genshin Impact Version 2.8 Guide

Genshin Impact Version 2.8, Summer Fantasia was released on July 13, 2022. The update sees the return of the Golden Apple Archipelago, and with it, several new Summer Fantasia events. New Genshin Impact character Shikanoin Heizou has also made his debut on the first banner of 2.8. Here's everything you...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
IGN

Netflix's Resident Evil Series Is the Strongest Adaptation Yet

This post contains spoilers for Netflix's Resident Evil. If you're not caught up on the series yet, check out our spoiler-free Resident Evil Netflix review. Netflix's newly released Resident Evil series is an adaptation of Capcom's globally renowned video game series that gets a whole lot right. Showrunner Andrew Dabb finds a happy medium between original conceptualization and direct callbacks to the game's mechanics or intricacies, rooted in Umbrella's flagship virus strains. It's nestled between Paul W.S. Anderson's action-forward, non-canon route and Johannes Roberts' mirrored execution of survival horror scenes torn right from Capcom's first two games. Dabb's retooling as a Netflix television show may seem like an even farther swing in terms of settings, characters, and timelines — but in reality? It's the most Resident Evil-y adaptation we've seen yet.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Exclusive: Shuhei Uesugi Cast As Kazuma Kuwabara In Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho

IGN can exclusively reveal that Shuhei Uesugi has been cast as Kazuma Kuwabara in Netflix's live-action adaptation of the mega-popular Japanese manga Yu Yu Hakusho. This comes after IGN's exclusive reveal of the casting of Takumi Kitamura (Yusuke Urameshi) and Kanata Hongō (Hiei), adding more names to our slew of show protagonists.
COMICS
IGN

Star Wars: The Old Republic Creative Director Steps Down

After nearly 16 years, Star Wars: The Old Republic creative director Charles Boyd is leaving BioWare. Boyd has been with Star Wars: The Old Republic for its over 10-year run, but he was also very much part of the team who helped bring it to life. According to Wookiepedia, Boyd joined BioWare in 2006 and was part of a team of writers who help build the foundation of the Star Wars MMO.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Salt and Sacrifice Developers React to 40 Minute Speedrun

Watch along with the developers of Salt and Sacrifice as they react to this amazing 40 minute speedrun!. Cofounders James Silva and Shane Lynch of Devoured Studios are baffled, amazed, and impressed by this Any % speedrun from andyrockin123. A sequel to Salt and Sanctuary, Salt and Sacrifice retains much of the gameplay, epic boss design, and combat of the original while making tweaks of its own.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation Acquires Esports Platform Repeat.gg

Sony Interactive Entertainment is acquiring Repeat.gg, an esports technology platform as its amibitions in the space continue to grow. Repeat.gg is one of biggest esports tournament platforms in the world and it helps users compete for cash prizes across online games. Furthermore, it organizes asynchronous esports tournaments that allow players to compete in games even if they aren't online at the same time.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Russo Brothers Rate Gaming Chase Scenes

The Gray Man is the latest action-packed thriller from Avengers Endgame directors the Russo Brothers. We made the most of their extensive chase scene knowledge and got Anthony and Joe to rate some classic gaming chase scenes from Uncharted 4 to It Takes Two. Sponsored by Netflix.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Wiki Guide

Be With Me is the ninth and final story mission in LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga's Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. This walkthrough covers how to complete each of its three Level Challenges, collect all five Minikits, and earn True Jedi Rank to achieve 100%. Get some tips...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Warframe - The Duviri Paradox Official Reveal Trailer - TennoCon 2022

Get a look at gameplay and more in this latest trailer for Warframe's open world-based expansion, The Duviri Paradox. Play as an outlaw known as the Drifter and fight to break free from Duviri’s endless daily cycle of death and rebirth. Complete a new cinematic Quest and meet intriguing characters new and old as you wrest control of Duviri from the clutches of the tyrant Dominus Thrax.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Busan Film Festival Launching In-Person Story Market as Demand for Korean Content Booms

Click here to read the full article. The Asian Contents and Film Market, the industry component of the Busan International Film Festival, is to launch an in-person story market at this year’s event. The ACFM has for ten years operated what it called an Entertainment Intellectual Property Market. But where the E-IP Market has been a one-way pitching event, the new Busan Story Market is conceived as something functionally closer to a conventional rights market, with buyers and sellers meeting at sales booths, but trading books, webtoons, web novels, games, and stories. The Busan Story Market is an outgrowth of the E-IP...
MOVIES
IGN

Xbox's Grounded Is Getting Its Own Animated Series

Grounded is joining the growing list of video games that are getting television and movie adaptations. Deadline reports that a Grounded animated series in the works from developer Obsidian Entertainment, Xbox, Waterproof Studios/SC Productions, Kinetic Media and Bardel Entertainment. Developed by Obsidian, Grounded is an online cooperative multiplayer game that...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Soulframe - Official Cinematic Reveal

Soulframe is a new game from Digital Extremes, the developers of Warframe. This new free-to-play open world adventure that is "heavily influenced by themes of nature, restoration, and exploration" is still in early development, but Soulframe promises to "deliver its own independent and uniquely immersive experience led by the creative and imaginative minds behind Warframe."
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy