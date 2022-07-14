ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 62, charged with raping, trafficking 14-year-old runaway girl he met at Penn Station

By 1010 WINS Newsroom
 4 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A 62-year-old man who raped a 14-year-old runaway girl he met in Penn station and then forced her to have sex with other men while collecting payment was charged, the Manhattan District Attorney announced on Thursday.

Glen Johnson encountered the girl in Penn Station who had taken an Amtrak train to Manhattan after running away from home on March 9, according to court documents and statements made on record in court.

Johnson offered to take care of the girl and convinced her to accompany him and then raped her. The next day, Johnson took the victim to an alley in Manhattan where multiple other men raped her. One of the men paid Johnson in exchange.

Johnson took the victim back to Penn Station where Amtrak police recognized the girl from a missing person flyer. Johnson left but was later arrested following an investigation.

“Unfortunately, while the allegations in this case are utterly disturbing, it is by no means unique,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “Far from the common misconception of sex trafficking – where young women are kidnapped in foreign countries and transported across borders – sex trafficking is happening right in our backyard.

He is charged with Sex Trafficking of a Child, Rape, and Criminal Sexual Act.

"Again and again, we see traffickers target runaway children in our busiest transit hubs and use various forms of coercion to force them to perform commercial sexual acts," Bragg said. "My Office’s Human Trafficking Response Unit is fully equipped to not only conduct these investigations, but to support survivors, with dedicated investigators working alongside specially trained social workers. Please call our hotline at 212-335-3400.”

Photo credit 1010 WINS NEWS

