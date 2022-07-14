ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Texas mother sues Academy after selling daughter the gun used in her suicide

By Julianna Russ
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45eA9H_0gg38dYF00

Editor’s Note: If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, you can reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1 (800) 273-8255.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – A Texas mother filed a civil lawsuit in Travis County against Academy Sports + Outdoors for selling a gun to her daughter July 2 in Austin. The gun was subsequently used by the daughter in her suicide.

Court documents said the daughter struggled with bipolar and general anxiety disorder.

“Academy never should have sold her the firearm and ammunition, given the condition in which she presented that Friday night, intending to purchase a firearm even after the store had closed,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit seeks more than $1 million, according to records.

Court records said the mother is suing for negligence, negligent hiring, training and supervision, negligent entrustment and gross negligence.

The lawsuit also requested evidence pertaining to the case be preserved. This request included statements, surveillance tapes, audiotapes, business records, investigation reports and any electronic image or information related to the incident.

KXAN reached out to Academy Sports + Outdoors. This article will be updated if a statement is issued.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Texas National Guard soldier dead

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas National Guard announced the death of a soldier. A Texas Army National Guard Soldier, assigned to Operation Lone Star, died in a non-mission-related incident Thursday. Operation Lone Star was launched in March of 2021 by Governor Greg Abbott in response to a rise in illegal immigration. In May, Abbott […]
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Judge clears New Mexico cop of chokehold death charges

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has cleared a former police officer of criminal charges after he was accused of killing a suspect with a chokehold more than two years ago. Defense attorneys for former Las Cruces Police Officer Christopher Smelser had argued that prosecutors failed to prove to prove he knew his actions were dangerous and created a risk of death or great bodily harm to Antonio Valenzuela, 40, after he fled from a traffic stop on Feb. 29, 2020. The trial started Monday. Judge Douglas Driggers on Thursday sided with Smelser’s lawyers, ruling there was insufficient evidence for the trial to continue and dismissing the second-degree murder charge filed against Smelser. Authorities said Smelser, 29, and another police officer, Andrew Tuton, chased Valenzuela, who was wanted on a warrant for a probation violation, after he bolted from officers after his vehicle was stopped..
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Travis County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Travis County, TX
City
Austin, TX
State
Utah State
25 News KXXV and KRHD

Boy, 11, stabbed to death by mother in New Mexico

Authorities in New Mexico have issued an arrest warrant for a mother who stabbed her 11-year-old son to death on Sunday. Before his death, the boy told his investigators as he arrived at the hospital that his mother had stabbed him, according to the Lea County Sheriff's Office. The boy, Bruce Johnson Jr., succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead around 4:20 a.m.
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Human remains found on Arizona Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Human remains found near Three Points on Friday afternoon. According to Pima County Sheriff Department, the remains were found near the area of Arizona Highway 286 Milepost 34. Search and Rescue Deputies responded to recover the remains. Deputies said nothing suspicious was noted. ——-
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Mental Health#Smuggling#Academy Sports Outdoors#Kxan#White House
102.5 The Bone

Man allegedly shot, killed his girlfriend after accidentally mistaking her for an intruder in Texas

PASADENA, Texas — A man allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend after he accidentally mistook her for an intruder in Texas, police say. The Pasadena Police Department said in a news release that on Monday around 3:30 a.m., they received a call about a shooting. The caller told the dispatcher that he accidentally shot his girlfriend who he thought was an intruder.
PASADENA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
ABC Big 2 News

DPS identifies victims in deadly Monday night crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the names of those involved in a deadly crash Monday night. The crash happened just a little after 9:00 p.m. on July 11 near SH 302 and FM 1936, just six miles of Odessa. Keethan James Gould, 40,...
ODESSA, TX
KTSM

O’Rourke edges out Abbott in recently released campaign funds

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Beto O’Rourke set a new fundraising record by raising $27.6 million in four months. Governor Greg Abbott was just shy with about $24.9 million in that same time frame. Even though O’Rourke has raised more, Abbott maintains a decisive advantage in cash on hand. According to his campaign it has […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy