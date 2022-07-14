ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person killed in shootout with Denver police

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
 4 days ago
file image

Denver police on Wednesday shot and killed a person they say fired at them.

Police took four people into custody on suspicion of felony eluding and unrelated arrest warrants, and they were searching for at least two other suspects, Denver police Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters on Wednesday night.

Officers received a report around 10:30 p.m. of people armed with weapons near Seventh Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

A police helicopter spotted a car fleeing the area. Officers tried to pull over the car at Ninth and Grove streets, but it continued driving. Patrol cars backed off, but the helicopter continued to follow the car.

The car stopped near East 49th Avenue and Washington Street in the city's Globeville neighborhood, Thomas said.

Officers came under fire when they approached the car, Thomas said. Two officers returned fire, striking one person, who died after being taken to a hospital.

Police said they believe two to three other suspects remain at-large.

The Denver Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Denver District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting.

