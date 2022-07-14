Was there a gas leak in Charlotte? 5 things to know about odor that stunk up the city

A foul smell that wafted over parts of Charlotte on Thursday and raised concerns about a possible natural gas leak was the result of a company mistakenly destroying tanks of a harmless gas odorant, officials confirmed.

The rotten egg-like scent could be smelled in multiple neighborhoods and left 911 lines flooded with calls, leading to an emergency alert that lit up cell phones across the city. Although officials say no one was ever in danger, it also highlighted the need for residents to be aware of the signs of gas leaks.

Here’s what to know about the incident behind the foul smell in Charlotte on Thursday:

Was there a natural gas leak in Charlotte?

The odor in Charlotte on Thursday was not the result of a natural gas leak but rather the destruction of tanks that contained a substance used to give gas an odor at a site near uptown, Piedmont Natural Gas said.

The company added crews were responding to all emergency calls in the area to make sure there were no real leaks.

What caused the stink in Charlotte on Thursday?

An unnamed environmental company mistakenly thought the tanks were empty when they actually still contained mercaptan, also known as methanethiol, an additive used to give natural gas “a distinctive smell of rotten eggs” so that real leaks can be detected, the utility said. Natural gas itself is odorless.

Mercaptan does not pose a danger, Piedmont said.

The spread of the scent was made worse, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management said, by a weather phenomenon known as “inversion.”

What is inversion?

An inversion happens as air temperature increases with height and traps smells closer to the ground, according to the National Weather Service.

When will the smell in Charlotte go away?

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management said about 11 a.m. Thursday it, in consultation with the National Weather Service, estimated the odor in Charlotte would “dissipate” into later Thursday afternoon.

Signs of a gas leak

City officials said in an emergency alert sent to Charlotte residents that the smell had caused a flood of 911 calls from folks concerned about a gas leak because the smell of rotten eggs is associated with gas leaks.

Although Thursday’s incident wasn’t a gas leak, officials still urged anyone concerned about a possible gas leak to leave the space where the leak may be and call 911 and their gas company immediately.

Signs of a gas leak include a stench like rotten eggs as well as physical symptoms, such as headaches, nausea and dizziness.

Charlotte Observer reporters Jonathan Limehouse, Charlotte Kramon and Evan Moore contributed to this story.