ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Was there a gas leak in Charlotte? 5 things to know about odor that stunk up the city

By Mary Ramsey
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z6zlH_0gg36pOn00

A foul smell that wafted over parts of Charlotte on Thursday and raised concerns about a possible natural gas leak was the result of a company mistakenly destroying tanks of a harmless gas odorant, officials confirmed.

The rotten egg-like scent could be smelled in multiple neighborhoods and left 911 lines flooded with calls, leading to an emergency alert that lit up cell phones across the city. Although officials say no one was ever in danger, it also highlighted the need for residents to be aware of the signs of gas leaks.

Here’s what to know about the incident behind the foul smell in Charlotte on Thursday:

Was there a natural gas leak in Charlotte?

The odor in Charlotte on Thursday was not the result of a natural gas leak but rather the destruction of tanks that contained a substance used to give gas an odor at a site near uptown, Piedmont Natural Gas said.

The company added crews were responding to all emergency calls in the area to make sure there were no real leaks.

What caused the stink in Charlotte on Thursday?

An unnamed environmental company mistakenly thought the tanks were empty when they actually still contained mercaptan, also known as methanethiol, an additive used to give natural gas “a distinctive smell of rotten eggs” so that real leaks can be detected, the utility said. Natural gas itself is odorless.

Mercaptan does not pose a danger, Piedmont said.

The spread of the scent was made worse, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management said, by a weather phenomenon known as “inversion.”

What is inversion?

An inversion happens as air temperature increases with height and traps smells closer to the ground, according to the National Weather Service.

When will the smell in Charlotte go away?

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management said about 11 a.m. Thursday it, in consultation with the National Weather Service, estimated the odor in Charlotte would “dissipate” into later Thursday afternoon.

Signs of a gas leak

City officials said in an emergency alert sent to Charlotte residents that the smell had caused a flood of 911 calls from folks concerned about a gas leak because the smell of rotten eggs is associated with gas leaks.

Although Thursday’s incident wasn’t a gas leak, officials still urged anyone concerned about a possible gas leak to leave the space where the leak may be and call 911 and their gas company immediately.

Signs of a gas leak include a stench like rotten eggs as well as physical symptoms, such as headaches, nausea and dizziness.

Charlotte Observer reporters Jonathan Limehouse, Charlotte Kramon and Evan Moore contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

How Charlotte Mecklenburg Emergency Management responded to gas odor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re learning more about the natural gas odor that spread across much of Charlotte Thursday morning. According to officials, mercaptan, a natural additive for natural gas, was accidentally released at Legacy Environmental Services on North Graham Street. It happened when they were destroying mercaptan tanks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Industry
Charlotte, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Leak#Stunk#Piedmont Natural Gas
Charlotte Observer

Strong storms cause power outages, airport delays in Charlotte on Saturday

Fierce storms that raced through the Charlotte area on Saturday knocked power out for thousands of customers and delayed more than 500 flights. Gates to the Garth Brooks concert at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte opened just under 15 minutes late due to the storms. Ponchos are encouraged but umbrellas are not allowed, the stadium operators said in a tweet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in June?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of June, according to data pulled July 14 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WSOC Charlotte

Big-name tenant marks latest win for Gaston County industrial park

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Another big-name tenant has landed at a large industrial park in Gaston County. The U.S. Postal Service confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal that it plans to open a new facility in that county. Sources have told CBJ that USPS will occupy a building at Gateway85, NorthPoint Development’s 365-acre industrial park between Gastonia and Lowell. USPS is expected to take a completed building of over 620,000 square feet at the park.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Wet weekend ahead with scattered thunderstorms expected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered thunderstorms are expected each day this weekend with high temperatures close to average today but turning hotter by next week. FIRST ALERT Weekend: Afternoon/evening scattered storms. Warming trend through midweek. Daily storm chances next week. Today will hold a mix of sun and clouds with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Flooding Issues in Mint Hill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We certainly needed the rain, but maybe not this much. Heavy storms slammed portions of the Charlotte Metro on Wednesday — nearly half a foot of rain fell in some neighborhoods in Mint Hill. Needless to say, flooding was an issue for many in the...
MINT HILL, NC
WCNC

7 more Charlotte-area stores fined for overcharging, state audit shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of grocery stores overcharging for items has skyrocketed, state audits show, and officials believe staffing shortages could be to blame. According to state records, seven Charlotte-area stores received fines for overcharging in the first quarter of 2022. They include four Walmart stores, in Belmont, North Charlotte, Matthews, and Indian Trail, two Dollar Generals, in Marshville and East Charlotte, and a Dollar Store in Northeast Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
8K+
Followers
496
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy