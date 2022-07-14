Two men facing drug charges in separate arrests

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men are facing drug charges after separate arrests that were made on Thursday in Kinston.

Kinston police and Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies served search and arrest warrants at 3421 Falling Creek in Kinston. They located Joseph Wilson, 36, at the home. He was wanted on drug-related charges.

During the search, additional drugs were found. Wilson was arrested and transported to the Pitt County Detention Center.

Later Thursday morning, officials served a second search warrant at 1015 E. Bright St. in Kinston. They found Marlow Jones, 50, along with drugs and a stolen gun. Jones was arrested and was being held in the Lenoir County Detention Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.