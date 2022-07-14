ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

Hartford couple charged with smuggling drugs into Washington County Jail | By Lt. Tim Kemps

Cover picture for the articleJuly 14, 2022 – Forty-two-year-old Ryan Paxton and his 33-year-old girlfriend Stephanie Doll, both of the City of Hartford, are now both charged in Washington County Circuit Court on felony charges of smuggling illegal contraband into the Washington County Jail after a several-month-long investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Jurisdictional...

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine bank robbery, kidnappings; 4 sentenced in 2019 scheme

RACINE, Wis. - All four people charged with robbing a Racine bank in 2019, kidnapping the branch manager and her kids in the process, have now been sentenced. Those four people – William Howell, George Pearson-Robb, Lamarra Powell and Donterious Robb – were accused of holding the woman and kids, ages 2 and 5, hostage to execute the robbery.
RACINE, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Albert J. Kleiber, 32, Manitowoc, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer and misdemeanor OWI (3rd) on 7/28/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, on Count 2 – Defendant is sentenced to the Manitowoc County Jail for eight (8) months, under the Huber Law, to commence today. Defendant has 2 days sentence credit. Pay $2,400.00 fine, plus costs including $20.00 blood draw fee, total of $4,046.00, by 09-12-22 or 80 days jail. Thirty-six (36) months driver’s license revocation. Thirty-six (36) month ignition interlock. AODA assessment and follow through. Submit DNA sample. Count 1 Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for thirty (30) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) AODA assessment and follow through; 2) Have no presence in any bars, taverns, or liquor stores; 3) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling/ job search combination; 4) Pay costs of action; 5) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 6) Submit DNA sample. 7) Sixty (60) days jail; Forty-five (45) days jail, under the Huber Law, consecutive to the sentence imposed on count 4. Fifteen (15) days jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man sentenced; 7 years for fatal crash on city's south side

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Jonathan Roblero-Ramirez on Friday, July 15 to seven years in prison and another five years of extended supervision in connection with a fatal crash near Cesar Chavez Drive and Scott Street in January. Roblero-Ramirez faced four felonies including. Second-degree reckless homicide (guilty plea)
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cudahy mobile home fire, arson charges filed against resident

CUDAHY, Wis. - A Cudahy woman is charged with arson after she allegedly set fire to her mobile home on July 10. Prosecutors have also charged Rebecca Rodz, 42, with second-degree recklessly endangering safety. The arson happened near Packard and Ramsey around 6:15 a.m. The person who called 911 said...
CUDAHY, WI
racinecountyeye.com

Criminal complaints: Man facing charges from 4 different cases

A 19-year-old Racine man is facing almost nine years in jail for charges filed from four different criminal complaints filed against him in the last year. The cases against D’Andre Martinez date back to June 2021 and include a felony charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, and one misdemeanor count each of disorderly conduct as well as battery and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments. In total, if he is convicted of all charges, Martinez could spend 8-1/2 years in prison and pay up to $42,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

60th and Stark homicide, woman gets 26 years in prison

MILWAUKEE - A woman has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for hitting a man with a car – killing him – on Milwaukee's north side last year. Lydia Carmona-Cartagena, 23, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Chad Wilson. She pleaded guilty in May.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc’s Big Apple Sports Bar’s burglar convicted

KOSSUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office have informed the community of the conviction for the person who burglarized Big Apple Sports Bar on July 6, 2021. Jesse Schulz, 39, from Manitowoc was arrested for burglary, possession of burglarious tools, theft, damage to property,...
MANITOWOC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-15-22 illegal drug trafficking

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says illegal drugs are probably trafficked through Fond du Lac County and the Fox Valley on a daily basis. An out of state man was arrested over the Independence Day Holiday and law enforcement seized large quantities of illegal drugs. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says the suspect was kind of like a “candyman” with such a wide variety of drugs including marijuana, LSD, heroin, mushrooms and oxycodone. Investigators also seized over $21,000 in cash, a loaded handgun and the suspect’s vehicle.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Lawsuit filed for death of Milwaukee girl from Tik Tok challenge

The family of a 9 year old girl is filing a lawsuit against the popular social media platform Tik Tok. The Arroyo family of Milwaukee claims in the suit that the platform didn’t doing enough to warn its younger users about the deadly risk of these acts, resulting in several deaths. One of those users included 9-year-old Arriani Arroyo.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glendale police chase, 4 arrested after running across I-43: video

GLENDALE, Wis. - A Glendale police chase on Wednesday, July 13 ended with four people arrested after they took off on foot across Interstate 43. Officers tried to stop a car for speeding near Green Bay and Silver Spring – but the driver sped off. Stop sticks were used on southbound I-43 near Hampton Avenue, but when the car stopped in the construction zone occupants took of on foot.
GLENDALE, WI
WOWT

Wisconsin motorcyclist killed in Iowa interstate crash

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A motorcyclist from Wisconsin was killed in a crash on I-80. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 41-year-old Mark Hendricks of Cleveland, Wis., was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-80 in Pottawattamie County Saturday. Iowa State Patrol says Hendricks was traveling west on I-80...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man wanted in Brookfield T-Mobile retail theft

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for stealing a Bluetooth speaker from a T-Mobile Store on July 9. The suspect is described as a white male, 5'8-5'10, with a medium build, wearing a black baseball cap, white shirt, cream-colored jeans, and grey shoes with red details.
BROOKFIELD, WI
wtmj.com

2-year-old shot to death in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old girl on the cities north side on Friday. The shooting happened around 9:00 Friday morning at 13th and Ring. Police say a 33-year-old women was taken into custody related to the shooting. No details on the relationship between the young victim and the suspect have been released.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Missing elderly man from Kewaskum found safe | By Detective Lt. Tim Kemps

July 14, 2022 – Washington County, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 7:53 a.m. after the caller found that her elderly husband who suffers from dementia and limited mobility had walked away from their home. The property is located in the Kettle Moraine Forest off of Kettle Moraine Drive in the Town of Kewaskum.
KEWASKUM, WI
nbc15.com

Columbus police officer “strangled and choked” during late night arrest

COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - A Columbus Police Department Officer was assaulted while completing a disorderly conduct investigation at a residential home and was attacked by the suspect in question. Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night the officer was sent to the home, where the suspect of the investigation allegedly lunged at...
COLUMBUS, WI

