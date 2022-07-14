ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Screven County, GA

Milliken closing Screven Co. plant, moving to Cherokee Co. in South Carolina

By Dal Cannady
wtoc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of workers at one Screven County factory could be looking for work by the end of the year. The textile company announced plans to close a plant that’s been around for more than a half century....

www.wtoc.com

Comments / 6

FOX Carolina

Curbside recycling ending in two Upstate cities

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Curbside recycling will soon be a thing of the past for two Upstate cities due to rising costs. The city of Greer and Clemson will no longer be doing curbside recycling starting Aug. 1, 2022. City officials say rising costs are what lead them to...
GREER, SC
wtoc.com

Operation Southern Slow Down kicks off in five states

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement agencies across five southern states including Georgia and South Carolina are keeping an extra close eye out this week for speeders, and drivers committing other traffic violations for Operation Southern Slow Down. The initiative is led in Georgia by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Jasper County leaders say they’re prepared for the PGA tour

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The PGA tour will return to the Lowcountry in just a few months, with the CJ Cup at Congaree. Now, county leaders are saying they’re more ready for this tournament than they were for the Palmetto Championship last year. When a champ was crowned...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Tiny, disease-spreading ticks making their way into Upstate South Carolina

The small Asian longhorned tick could mean big problems for people, pets and livestock across the Upstate. Invasive species found in several areas in S.C. Researchers have identified an infested pasture at a cattle farm in York County. The ticks have also been found on shelter dogs in Lancaster and Pickens counties. The first of the species were identified in 2010 in the United States and have been found in 17 states so far. The invasive species poses a risk of passing severe illnesses through bites.
PICKENS, SC
wtoc.com

Inflation impacting America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Inflation is soaring across the country and is taking a toll on communities across the country. Inflation hit a 41-year-high, with prices jumping more than 9% compared to last year. That means the average household spent almost $500 more last month to buy the same goods and services.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Intersection of Main Street in Downtown Statesboro closed

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The intersection of South, North, East, and West Main Streets next to the Courthouse in downtown Statesboro is closed. The intersection has been shut down as the Statesboro Fire Department works to extinguish a truck fire, according to the City of Statesboro.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Detours on McCall Road for railroad track repairs

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A portion of McCall Road in Effingham County will be closed for the next week for railroad track repairs. The track being worked on is two miles north of Hwy 21 and just north of Blandford Elementary. There are detours posted. The closure is expected...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Early start to school this year in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - It may be hard to believe but summer is already winding down for some kids in the Lowcountry. School in Jasper County, S.C. is ready to start earlier than it ever has before. Teachers’ workshops are happening now, and students will be back on campus...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

New Statesboro project combines nature and education

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A new project in Statesboro is combining nature and education. It’s called the ‘Blind Willie McTell Trail Tree Walk’. The train connects Downtown Statesboro and Georgia Southern university. Along the trail are 30 different types of trees. All labeled with their common names...
STATESBORO, GA
FOX Carolina

Hundreds of drivers arrive in Greenville for Mini Takes the States

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds of Mini drivers descended on the Upstate Sunday morning for the final rally in a journey that, for some, started more than a week ago. Mini Takes the States returned this year, starting in Burlington, Vermont on July 9. The pack of Mini drivers...
GREENVILLE, SC
wfxg.com

Insurer files complaint over $38 million Doctors Hospital bill

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - American Interstate Insurance Company (AIIC) has filed a complaint in federal court against Doctors Hospital after they claim the hospital billed them $38 million for two burn patients injured in a South Carolina explosion. The filing claims the high bill comes after two employees of Advanced...
AUGUSTA, GA
FOX Carolina

Memorial ride for 12-year-old Ayden Chastain

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A community is coming together to remember a boy who drowned in the Saluda River earlier this month. Balloons and a cross decorate the bridge along Highway 20 at Old River Road in memory of 12-year-old Ayden Chastain. Chastain was playing near the river when...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Panthers project fallout continues as Tepper company files complaint against York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One of David Tepper's companies entangled in the failed Panthers HQ project in Rock Hill is now firing back against York County in court. In June 2022, the county sued three of the team owner's companies, claiming they misused $21 million of public funding on the project. The county's suit claims the money was set aside to expand Mt. Gallant Road, which was tied to the project. But the county's suit said Tepper's companies didn't use the funds for the project's budget. The county suit also placed blame on the City of Rock Hill for failing to issue necessary bonds, and that it led to both Tepper and the city to start pointing fingers over whose fault it was.
YORK COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies body found on Ezell Road in Chesnee

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in Chesnee Sunday afternoon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded after reports that a man was found along railroad tracks under Ezell Road near Henderson Hill Road. The Spartanburg...
CHESNEE, SC

