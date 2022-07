MOORHEAD (KFGO) – The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on I-94 on the east side of Moorhead. The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. Friday. An initial report said an SUV had stopped behind a semi that had stopped when the SUV was struck from behind by another semi. The collision was in a westbound lane across the freeway from the rest area.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO