Prattville, AL

Enjoy spacious privacy at Prattville's Avalon Place

By Paul Sullivan
The Montgomery Advertiser
 2 days ago
A beautiful and spacious brick home along with a lovely lot are for sale in Prattville’s secluded Avalon Place.

Fourteen homes make up Avalon Place, which sits on the west side of North Memorial Drive. Homes in the neighborhood are about 20 years old and rest beneath large pine and hardwood trees in a natural setting. A home for sale sign is rare in Avalon.

“Avalon Place is an established neighborhood with mature trees and large lot sizes,” Realtor Rachel Haslett said. “These homes do not go up for sale very often. You can tell the homeowners take pride in their homes, yards, and street.”

Avalon is a single street with a cul-de-sac, she added. “Avalon is very private and has no extra traffic,” Haslett said.

Avalon’s location puts residents within five minutes of peaceful downtown Prattville and 10 minutes from bustling east Prattville. The neighborhood offers quiet living off the beaten path.

The home at 106 Auburn Road includes four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms within 3,844 square feet of living space.

“The home has a split floor plan and a huge bonus room upstairs,” Haslett said. “The property has a large backyard, detached garage/wired workshop with a full bathroom, and two covered back porches.”

Inside the home, there are multiple sitting areas for family members to study, work, and rest. A hearth room, eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, and a large laundry room are some of the home’s appealing features. Several ceiling fans help keep the air moving and the family cool during the summer.

The interior of the home is clean and open. Built-ins, an abundance of windows, stainless kitchen appliances, and large bathrooms will give every member of the family something to smile about.

“Even though the home is 3,800 plus square feet and everyone can have their own space, it’s a very cozy home,” Haslett said.

The home was built in 2003 and is for sale for $459,900.

The main suite has access to the super-sized laundry room. The kitchen features a large work island and space for the chef to prepare the big family meal. The kitchen opens to the hearth room and the spacious breakfast room.

The driveway, parking pads and garages offer an abundance of room for parking.

Breaking It Down

  • Limited pass-through traffic
  • Prattville schools
  • Spacious homes, lots
  • Mature trees
  • Smaller neighborhood
  • Close to hospital, churches

By The Numbers

  • At least one home has been sold in the past year
  • The home was sold for $325,000
  • At least one home is for sale
  • The home is priced at $459,900
  • The home for sale measures 3,844 square feet
  • To view properties or to inquire about any future open house dates and times, contact Realtors Rachel Haslett at 334-303-2244 or Susanne Zimbelman at 334-221-9779.

Directions: From downtown Montgomery, drive north on Interstate 65 and take the first Prattville exit. Take a left onto Cobbs Ford Road. Drive past Larry Puckett Chevrolet and Arby’s. Take a right onto Memorial Drive and travel north. Drive past the hospital and continue north. Take a left onto Ridgewood Road, which dead-ends into Avalon Drive.

Source: Realtors Rachel Haslett and Susanne Zimbelman

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

