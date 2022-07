The Basalt Town Council is struggling to figure out what to do with a development application at one of the most visible sites in town. Councilman David Knight said there is “trepidation” among council members over settling the stakes at the former Clark’s Market space at the gateway to the historic downtown. Developers Tim Belinski and Andrew Light submitted an application for 67 apartments and a 9,000-square-foot grocery story in a new three-story building. The old grocery store building would be demolished to make way for a new structure. About 20,000 square feet of the old structure has been sitting vacant for more than a decade.

