MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — People living in the Hill Country now have a cool place to go where they can seek refuge from the sizzling summer temperatures. The Highland Lakes Crisis Network will open the First United Methodist Church, located at 1101 Bluebonnet Drive in Marble Falls, as a cooling center whenever a heat advisory or an excessive heat warning is issued for Burnet and Llano counties. At least four to five volunteers will run the cooling center on those days from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

MARBLE FALLS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO