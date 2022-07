LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County remains at “high” community level for COVID-19, according to data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And almost half the counties in Nevada have reached that designation, especially in the northwest portion of the state. Neighboring Nye and Lincoln counties remain at “medium” community level, along with California’s Inyo and San Bernardino counties. Most of Arizona is at “high” community level.

1 DAY AGO