Mohave County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-14 14:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, seek indoor air-conditioning limit exposure to the sun, and take frequent breaks if recreating outdoors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce your risk outdoors, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Plateau HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT/MST THIS EVENING BELOW 5000 FEET * WHAT...Moderate to Major Heat Risk due to temperatures of 100+ below 5000 feet. * WHERE...In Arizona, northern Mohave County. In Nevada, southern Lincoln County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM today. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur, especially for those who are vulnerable to heat illness, recreating outdoors, or performing other strenuous activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will struggle to fall below 80 degree in these areas. This compounded with well above- average afternoon temperatures will pose a significant risk for heat-related illness.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
8 News Now

Lightning strike causes Mohave County brush fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A brush fire caused by lightning continued to burn Wednesday evening in Mohave County, according to the sheriff’s office. The Shack Fire is located in the Hualapai Mountains near Kingman Arizona. The YU community living nearby was put on “ready status” earlier Wednesday evening but has since been released from that […]
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
8 News Now

1 man dead, 1 man saved after river rescue effort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in Bullhead City Arizona are investigating an attempted river rescue that took place on Thursday. It happened just after 6 p.m. when police received a call regarding two men who entered the Colorado River at Davis camp to retrieve a raft. According to a Facebook post by the Bullhead City […]
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
zachnews.net

Downtown Needles, CA: Local transient man was arrested last Tuesday night for trespassing and committing battery on a police officer with the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Downtown Needles, California: A local transient man was arrested Tuesday, July 12th, 2022 for trespassing and committing battery on a police officer with the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway. According to a press release from...
NEEDLES, CA
thestandardnewspaper.online

￼More high speed internet coming

KINGMAN – Nebraska-based ALLO Communications says it’s ready to launch a two-year build out campaign to bring high speed broadband internet service to portions of Kingman. Marketing Director Tanna Hanna said the company has mapped its pre-construction service area development plan. “Design is complete for the Kingman fiber...
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Great Denver Railroad Scam comes to Kingman

KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater has to announced their upcoming dinner theater production featuring the western melodrama “The Great Denver Railroad Scam” by Douglas Kotwica. Directed by Kristina Michelson, this fun theatrical performance features the classic melodrama struggle of hero, Pastor Pat Pasternack, as he works to thwart the evil villain, Horace Horsefat’s, diabolical plans. The ending of this story will leave you guessing with its clever plot twist.
KINGMAN, AZ

