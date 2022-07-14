Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, seek indoor air-conditioning limit exposure to the sun, and take frequent breaks if recreating outdoors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce your risk outdoors, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Plateau HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT/MST THIS EVENING BELOW 5000 FEET * WHAT...Moderate to Major Heat Risk due to temperatures of 100+ below 5000 feet. * WHERE...In Arizona, northern Mohave County. In Nevada, southern Lincoln County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM today. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur, especially for those who are vulnerable to heat illness, recreating outdoors, or performing other strenuous activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will struggle to fall below 80 degree in these areas. This compounded with well above- average afternoon temperatures will pose a significant risk for heat-related illness.

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO