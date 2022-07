NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test of the DS200 ballot counter and the Omniballot assistive voting device for Clearwater Township, to be used for the August 9, 2022, State Primary election, will be conducted at the Township Hall, 15015 State Highway 55, Clearwater, MN beginning at 10am on July 27th. The Public Accuracy Test is open to the public.

