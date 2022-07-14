CSU announces leadership changes after interim president takes over

Interim president of Colorado State University Rick Miranda officially took over on July 1 and he’s already made a handful of changes to the university's leadership team.

Before taking over the role, Miranda had said he recognized the role of an interim president was to keep the university functioning and have “minimal disruption.” He said he hopes for “a smooth, stable and (ideally) uneventful transition.”

However, after less than two weeks on the job Miranda announced five leadership changes — all effective immediately — in some of the university’s highest-ranking positions.

He also announced the university would switch to a “flat leadership style” in which all vice presidents will report to the president and there will be no executive vice presidents, in order to give the next president “maximum flexibility.”

Here’s who’s leaving or adjusting their roles and how CSU leadership is being shuffled around.

Provost and Executive Vice President Mary Pedersen will be leaving the role and continuing on as special assistant to the provost “to keep critical initiatives on track.” Pedersen served as provost under former president Joyce McConnell after Miranda himself left the position in 2019. She held a number of positions in the provost’s office prior to that.

Pedersen will be replaced by the dean of Natural Sciences, Jan Nerger, who will serve on an interim basis. Nerger has been at CSU leading the college for 13 years.

Jenelle Beavers, vice president for strategy, was also brought on by McConnell, in large part to help lead the creation of her strategic plan for CSU. But recently, according to Miranda, Beavers has been partially filling the role of chief of staff in the President’s Office.

He said that to keep the flat organization style and due to the “the priority that needs to be placed on planning and implementation,” Beavers will return to serving exclusively as the vice president for strategy.

McConnell’s Courageous Strategic Plan, influenced largely by Beavers, was shared publicly in March and parts of the plan were supposedly already being implemented when McConnell announced her departure from the university in early June. In an interview with CSU’s Source, Miranda said he expects some elements of the plan will move forward but that some may also be slowed down until a new president can weigh in.

To fill the chief of staff position, Miranda tapped Albert Bimper, current associate vice provost, associate dean for academic affairs in the College of Liberal Arts and professor of ethnic studies.

Similar to Beavers, Yolanda Bevill, vice president for marketing and communications, had been filling two roles under McConnell in recent months.

She had been temporarily serving as vice president for enrollment and access, a position responsible for overseeing planning, implementation, direction and evaluation of all activities relating to the recruitment and enrollment of students.

She took on that role at the start of 2022 following the retirement of Leslie Taylor, who held the role since 2018.

Miranda said that due to “substantial investments'' in CSU’s marketing department, Bevill will be stationed permanently there and he himself will serve as the interim vice president for enrollment and access.

Bevill was another McConnell hire. She arrived at CSU in 2020 from Prairie View A&M University, where she served as chief public affairs officer.

Lastly, current Vice President of Engagement and Extension Blake Naughton will leave his administrative role and work as faculty. He came to CSU from the University of Missouri, where he served as associate vice chancellor for extension and engagement, shortly after McConnell arrived in 2019.

Former county commissioner Kathay Rennels will replace Naughton on an interim basis.

These key leadership changes are not the first to come in recent years. During McConnell’s three-year tenure, at least seven deans and vice presidents left the university, retired or stepped into different roles, including Miranda when he shifted from provost to the system’s chief academic officer.

Signing off on his note announcing the changes, Miranda said the university “will have a capable team of leaders heading up each of our divisions” and will provide flexibility to a new president who will come in and likely shuffle things around again.

