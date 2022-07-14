ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let's talk business: Pueblo businessman to ring closing bell at New York Stock Exchange

 2 days ago
Pueblo businessman Vern Larson, chief operating officer of Advantage Home Mortgage, recently was selected to take part in the closing bell ceremony for the New York Stock Exchange on July 18.

Larson was selected to participate in the bell ringing event by United Wholesale Mortgage. The first time he took part in the ceremony was last year.

“This is among the coolest events I have ever gotten to be a part of in my 23 year career," he said.

Childcare Expo is July 29

The Southern Colorado Small Business Development Center and Children First are teaming up to offer an inaugural Childcare Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Pueblo Community College's student center, 900 W. Orman Ave.

The event will offer education, resources and networking opportunities. Lunch will be served.

Participants could qualify for a free laptop. Registration is due by July 25 at southerncoloradosbdc.org.

Parkview celebrates promotion, national poster win

Parkview Health System has promoted Stephen Leonard to director of its Homecare and Transitional Care Center.Leonard, who holds a doctorate in physical therapy, joined Parkview in 2015, serving as therehabilitation coordinator in home care.

Leonard will oversee daily operations, budgeting and accreditation for the home care team which is focused on helping patients become independent to meet their self-care needs.

Parkview’s Cameron Barber, Bryant Javier, Dylan Carroll, Kourtney Aylor-Lee and Daniel Lee were honored by the American College of Physicians for a winning educational poster during a recent annual internal medicine conference.Their poster was one of 11 posters selected as winners out of more than 350 posters presented.

